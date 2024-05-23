The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Filosophy brings song and culture to Jackson Center

Lucien Sevilla, Staff ReporterMay 23, 2024
%28Left+to+right%29+Amer+Quilala%2C+Monica+Mandapat%2C+Joe+Caigoy%2C+Ian+McCoy+and+Matthew+Marquez+show+off+their+vocal+talents+for+EvCCs+Asian+American+and+Pacific+Islander+month.
John Blair
(Left to right) Amer Quilala, Monica Mandapat, Joe Caigoy, Ian McCoy and Matthew Marquez show off their vocal talents for EvCCs Asian American and Pacific Islander month.

Filosophy, an a cappella group, brought a balance of harmony and heritage to Jackson Center on May 9.

The concert was organized by the Trojan Activities Board (TAB) and the Asian Student Union in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month.

“I think AAPI month is important because it brings recognition to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. It gives us a chance to celebrate all of our rich cultures,” said TAB Coordinator Lainelyn Larrauri. “After becoming a TAB member, it became a goal of mine to bring Filipino representation to campus through one of our events.“

Joe Caigoy, Amer Quilala, Matthew Marquez, Monica Mandapat, and Ian McCoy were the singers who made up Filosophy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their goal as an a cappella group is to bring Asian representation through their live music,” Larrauri said.

The name of the a cappella group comes from the fact that the performers are all Filipino. Along with performances at different schools, Filosophy will perform in Disneyland for AAPI month this year.

“I hoped to bring Filipino representation onto our campus so that we don’t forget about the beautiful parts of our culture,” Larrauri said. “Karaoke plays a big role in Filipino culture, so I thought Filosophy would be a perfect group to bring to campus.”

While a cappella is much more complex than karaoke, Filosophy played hits that allowed everyone to sing along. Opening their set with “Finesse” by Bruno Mars helped to ready the crowd with an upbeat tempo.

During the concert, the audience was given the pleasure of being the first to hear the group’s cover of “Standing Next to You” by Jung Kook and Usher.

Filosophy’s Marquez surprised the audience with a beatboxing lesson, including the crowd in the exercises.

Filosophy’s beatboxer Matthew Marquez addresses the crowd. (John Blair)

“Class is in session today and I will be your teacher for Beatbox 101,” Marquez said.

“The sound effects were so unreal… the beatboxing was crazy. I loved it,” said student Lance Dimabayao.

In addition to the performance, there was Filipino food for attendees to try, including crispy lumpia and sweet turon.

“I think it’s pretty cool they are serving the food I’m used to seeing,” said student Aek Meneses.

“I moved here from the Philippines, and growing up I never really saw much representation… It’s really cool now that I’m in college I’m seeing more representation of my people and my culture,” Meneses said.

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander month and heritage, events like this help showcase fun cultural traditions and serve as positive representation for the community.

“It’s a month to recognize our culture (and how it) enriches us, especially in a country like the United States, where it’s like a melting pot. It brings our culture more into the spotlight, which is really cool,” Dimabayao said.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Dr. Brown said between 11% and 30% of college students are neurodivergent.
Recognizing neurodiversity on campus
(left to right) ASB Senate members Gary Norris, VP of Administration Viola Nguyen and VP of Student Engagement Zoey Rhodes staying behind to help rearrange the classroom.
ASB meets, encourages students to speak up
New vending machines in Parks Cafe, located in Parks Student Union.
New vending machines are in!
Student Haile Telford potting their complementary succulent.
Succulent sensation takes over the Index Lawn
Clayton Smith, the president of EvCCs Veterans Club.
Veterans Club awaits new meeting place, new members
Cedar Hall.
Student housing seeks Resident Assistants
More in Culture
Jamie Curtismith with the colorful centerpiece of her mixed media showcase.
Jamie Curtismith jumps "Off the Frame" in Russell Day Gallery showcase
Ole Borstad & Isaac Buse eating Vietnamese pho at the Feasts of Asia event.
Building community in the kitchen
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
A lone figure looks into every camera lens photographing the police vehicle set ablaze by Margaret Channon.
The Clipper Remembers May 30, 2020
The Everett Clippers Artist Spotlight - February 2023
The Everett Clipper's Artist Spotlight - February 2023
EvCC students and faculty along with Clipper Reporter Aiden Luhr unite after the Alvin Ailey Performance.
TRIO Students Take a Trip to See an Iconic Dance Group
More in Recent Stories
EvCC Financial Aid office awaiting a possible rush for summer classes.
2024-25 FAFSA delays raise concerns among students
I think that every social media platform has their downfalls and their pros, said student Makaelyn Canell.
TikTok goes the clock for Gen Z's favorite app
Lilyana Salazar and Danah Marouf lead students in a Palestinian solidarity protest march.
Walkout for solidarity with Palestine
Welter is now 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over 36.1 innings.
Trojans win the North after split with Skagit Valley
Wyatt Queen leads the team with eight wins, and has a 1.05 ERA over 51.1 innings
After split with Edmonds, Trojans one win from North Region title
From left: Throwers Sierra Flores, Sophia Mackenzie and Denna Gibb look to finish their season strong and earn their way to the championships.
Trojans Track sprinting toward NWAC regionals
About the Contributor
Lucien Sevilla
Lucien Sevilla, Staff Reporter
When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? I like to spend my time hanging out with friends whether that's at a Mariners game or playing a pickup game of basketball. I also enjoy listening to music, hanging with my dog and going thrifting.     What is an issue or topic you are interested about?  Sports has always been my favorite thing to talk about since I was a kid. Being able to spectate and talk about spectacular moments that sports brings people is what really interests me. What brought you to the Clipper? Past experiences in student journalism in high school led me to continuing that journey here at EvCC, giving me another opportunity to write about sports.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *