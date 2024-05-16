The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Walkout for solidarity with Palestine

Clipper staff asked protesters, “Why are you here today?”
Clipper staffMay 16, 2024
Lilyana+Salazar+and+Danah+Marouf+lead+students+in+a+Palestinian+solidarity+protest+march.
Rob Ziegler
Lilyana Salazar and Danah Marouf lead students in a Palestinian solidarity protest march.

Max Mcclintock

“I fully believe in and support Palestine’s liberation, I always have for many years. I was looking for opportunities to support here on campus and glad for the opportunity.”

Omar Hernadez

“It’s necessary to have a march especially with all of the protests at universities across the country, it’s important to have one here at Everett … especially with us being smaller.”

“I believe in liberation for everybody,” said student protester Vie Schwab.
(Rob Ziegler)

Ahmed Khlfe

“I think it’s important that everyone uses their voice to raise awareness for what’s going on in Palestine because it’s a luxury for what we have here. It’s important for the people that can’t protest over there because they don’t have homes… it’s important for us to do it for them.”

“It’s our job, essentially.”

Lilyana Salazar coordinated the event.

“That’s the main goal when you do something like this is to reach people with the same passion and people you don’t know.”

“When I started to see other universities doing stuff, I started looking on our campus and I realized there was nothing here which is strange… Why are we not talking about this big current event?”

Ali Alqubtan

“I’m from Iraq… Even though I’m not Palestinian, I still show up to these meetings no matter if I’m from Iraq, from Libya, from any country in the world. I just really want to show love and support for our lovely friends in Palestine. You just feel so bad for them, over 40,000 people got killed in that country and this is the least we could do is to show up here to show our love and support. At least be here with them emotionally, if you can’t go there physically then we have to be here to show all the support that we can.”

Alyssa T.

“I don’t believe in killing innocent people.”

Kyla Capp

“Just to show support for Palestine.”

Students take to the streets in support of Palestine. (Rob Ziegler)
