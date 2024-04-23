The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Veterans Club awaits new meeting place, new members

Junghyun Hur, Staff ReporterApril 23, 2024
Clayton+Smith%2C+The+president+of+EvCC+Veterans+Club
John Blair
Clayton Smith, The president of EvCC Veterans Club

The start of spring quarter has brought students back to campus. Most clubs are trying to get members to join, but one club has been struggling with getting students involved.

EvCC’s Veterans Club was made to build a community for military veterans. It also helps those who are on active-duty establish a platform where they can share their experiences and support each other. However, the club has to take a step back while they shift from one building to another.

“It was my intent to bring the veterans on the campus back together,” said Clayton Smith, the president of Veterans Club. Despite his efforts, club members have struggled to maintain the club’s presence on campus.

According to Smith, they only have four to five people come to the meetings, but that doesn’t stop him from pushing forward and organizing events with the aim to get more people involved.

Smith is planning a Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) event for those interested in the military. MREs are a prepackaged meal that soldiers eat while they are in the field.

Smith wants to hold events for the club, but said it’s difficult to get students involved when they don’t know where the meetings are.

“We are going to put MREs down so that staff and students come out and try (them),” Smith said.

“I mean, I can be in different locations, it’s just I have to advertise that location. Not everyone (checks their) emails,” Smith said.

The building the meetings are usually held in is being closed down for safety reasons. In the meantime, they are going to have meetings in Rainier Hall instead of Baker Hall, but the exact room has not yet been chosen.

The Veterans Club is looking for more service members to join and build community. To learn how to join, reach out to [email protected].
About the Contributor
Junghyun Hur
Junghyun Hur, Staff Reporter
What's your dream job? My dream job would be a journalist for BBC Sports. I'd like to share with people about my prospects for the game, preview the game, etc. Analyzing a game will be my priority. What interests you about journalism? I became interested in journalism when I first started to watch soccer. My dad took me to a soccer game and it was a very interesting sport. Also, there were plenty of seats for journalists and they were analyzing the game. After that, I started to read columns in soccer. What's your greatest achievement?  My greatest achievement would be having a job that I can enjoy. It would not matter if I earn money or not, what matters is if I can enjoy it and feel happy to be a part of it.
