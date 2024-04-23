Veterans Club awaits new meeting place, new members

John Blair Clayton Smith, The president of EvCC Veterans Club

The start of spring quarter has brought students back to campus. Most clubs are trying to get members to join, but one club has been struggling with getting students involved.

EvCC’s Veterans Club was made to build a community for military veterans. It also helps those who are on active-duty establish a platform where they can share their experiences and support each other. However, the club has to take a step back while they shift from one building to another.

“It was my intent to bring the veterans on the campus back together,” said Clayton Smith, the president of Veterans Club. Despite his efforts, club members have struggled to maintain the club’s presence on campus.

According to Smith, they only have four to five people come to the meetings, but that doesn’t stop him from pushing forward and organizing events with the aim to get more people involved.

Smith is planning a Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) event for those interested in the military. MREs are a prepackaged meal that soldiers eat while they are in the field.

Smith wants to hold events for the club, but said it’s difficult to get students involved when they don’t know where the meetings are.

“We are going to put MREs down so that staff and students come out and try (them),” Smith said.

“I mean, I can be in different locations, it’s just I have to advertise that location. Not everyone (checks their) emails,” Smith said.

The building the meetings are usually held in is being closed down for safety reasons. In the meantime, they are going to have meetings in Rainier Hall instead of Baker Hall, but the exact room has not yet been chosen.

The Veterans Club is looking for more service members to join and build community. To learn how to join, reach out to [email protected].