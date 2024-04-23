Student housing seeks Resident Assistants

Student housing Resident Assistant (RA) applications are open, and RAs are paid for their effort with free housing!

Amidst the pressure of pages of homework and long exams, students living in student housing have a lot of responsibilities. But, like knights in shining armor, the RAs are there to sweep them off their feet and solve their problems with the snap of their fingers. Or at least, they’re supposed to give it a formidable effort. EvCC’s student housing is in need of more RAs to aid in keeping on-campus student living easy and fun.

Residents pay a monthly rent, but RAs are granted free housing for their work. RAs work about ten hours per week, and six of those are spent working at the front desk, which consists of assisting fellow student residents with minor issues and ensuring they receive any delivered packages. While it is a good time to work on any schoolwork, snack-filled vending machines and a tv with available connections to video games can provide entertainment for RAs in down time.

Beyond desk work, RAs also help plan events for students who live on campus, such as holiday meals and gaming events, like pingpong tournaments.

“We recognize that being a student comes first… but we hire with the goal of being a team,” said Amanda Campbell, the manager of student housing. “The most important thing is helping each other.”

The two student housing apartment buildings, Cedar Hall and Mountain View, can be found just outside campus. The Mountain View building is designed so students can live on their own in studio apartments. According to the EvCC website, Mountain View is “a perfect community for a student who desires privacy, an independent living style, and in all east facing rooms – a beautiful view of the Cascade mountain range.” Communal amenities are located just down the halls, including a shared kitchen and television lounge.

Cedar Hall is designed for residents to live with roommates in three or four-bedroom spaces, offering students a chance to make friends. The building is a square-shaped donut, with all floors and rooms facing each other over a tree-filled courtyard decorated with twinkling lights and a bonfire. Students can join together in the center to play pingpong, congregate in the gaming room to play video games, or try to become the next Beethoven on the communal piano.

According to the EvCC website, students living in Cedar Hall “will enjoy private bedrooms, full kitchens and fully furnished living rooms in every unit. If you appreciate having a private space to sleep and study, but would like to share and eat meals and spend time with others – this is a perfect option for you.”

Both buildings’ proximity to campus makes classes easily accessible and allows more opportunity for students to attend clubs and on-campus events.

“Living in Cedar Hall makes it easy to meet people,” said Cedar Hall resident Loren Rogers. “And the apartments are very comfortable with little restrictions. It’s also right next to a Starbucks, so me and my roommates walk there every morning before class. The RAs are really sweet, but when it comes to packages, it can be really difficult to track them down.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Resident Assistant, fill out an application here.