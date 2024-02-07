The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Building Community in the Kitchen

Scott Bowhall, Staff ReporterFebruary 7, 2024
Ole+Borstad+%26+Isaac+Buse+eating+Vietnamese+pho+at+the+Feasts+of+Asia+event.
Scott Bowhall
Ole Borstad & Isaac Buse eating Vietnamese pho at the Feasts of Asia event.

In a celebration of cultural diversity and culinary excellence, the Community Kitchen Club recently held an event called “Feast of Asia” that aimed to bring students and staff together over fresh cooked Asian cuisine.

The event took place on Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Japanese Cultural Resource Center (JCRC) and was led by the Community Kitchen Club members. They prepared different types of Asian cuisines, like lumpia and pho, along with homemade teriyaki sauce.

Laura Wild, the Community Kitchen Club advisor, shared the club’s meaning and goals.

“This is to create community, it’s to help students learn how to cook and not to feel embarrassed about it,” Wild said. “It started in 2018 and it was a student’s idea. Students drive the menu and pick the themes with two dinners per quarter.”

Story continues below advertisement

The club, which is dedicated towards assisting in home cooking and community building, hosts many events and meetings around the topic of food and cooking.

“Having a club like this is so important on many levels and not just the cooking skills but also in building the community and we miss that as a society,” Wild said.

Jeremy Chan, a student, shared the importance of students knowing more than basic cooking skills.

“It is definitely important, it’s healthy and if you’re not living with your parents, takeout is much more expensive and unhealthy, while cooking at home is better and healthier,” Chan said.

Mark Beattie, a hospitality and business professor at WSU Everett, shared his input into the culture of an event like this.

“What better way to explore different cultures (than) through food and different themes,” Beattie said.

The Community Kitchen Club meets every Thursday during winter quarter from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the JCRC. The club is open to all students, regardless of their cooking skill or experience.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Textbooks, 12-step program literature and coins that represent time spent in recovery.
Second Chances Through Recovery
Annabell Elliot Tosses Pie at Flor and Jose Reyes
LSU Members Take Pies to the Face for Dough
Holding out Hope for the New Year
Holding out Hope for the New Year
Concert Coming to Conference Center
Concert Coming to Conference Center
MLK Jr. food drive aims to bring community together.
Low Turnout for MLK Jr. Day Food Drive
From left to right: Jacob So, Andy Vu, Justin Phengmuang, (unnamed), Manrit Dhaliwal, and Tommy Hong enjoy a friendly game of volleyball.
Enthusiasm Lacking for Intramural Sports
More in Culture
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
A lone figure looks into every camera lens photographing the police vehicle set ablaze by Margaret Channon.
The Clipper Remembers May 30, 2020
The Everett Clippers Artist Spotlight - February 2023
The Everett Clipper's Artist Spotlight - February 2023
EvCC students and faculty along with Clipper Reporter Aiden Luhr unite after the Alvin Ailey Performance.
TRIO Students Take a Trip to See an Iconic Dance Group
The students all paint in the halls of the Parks Student Union building. TAB hosted the Break&Brushes event for students.
TAB hosts Back from Break & Brushes Event
Photo Courtesy of Eventbrites website.
Everett Historic Theatre to Host Tribute to George Harrison
More in Recent Stories
Campus awaits the candidate that comes out on top.
VP Search Narrows to Three Finalists
Barry Keoghan as main character Oliver Quick plotting at a dinner party in Saltburn.
Saltburn: Visually Interesting, Somewhat Shocking
Eems engaged the audience with commanding stage presence.
Eems Throws Audience Through a Loop
Among shelves cluttered with travel cups, Targets allocated space for Stanley mugs sits empty.
Should We 'Stan' the Stanley?
Pride Center amenities are strewn about the room, just as they were left after the Sept. 13 vandalism.
Safety Concerns Linger for Pride Center after Repeat Vandalism
Some of Bensons work.
Artist Spotlight: Mercedes Benson
About the Contributor
Scott Bowhall, Staff Reporter
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *