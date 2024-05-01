New vending machines are in!

Are you starving from a long day of studying and assignments? You can now purchase hot, fresh food and cold drinks from newly installed vending machines!

There are now Just Baked and Smart Market brand vending machines in Parks Student Union and Liberty Hall, Room 133.

Just Baked machines contain hot entrees and snacks, including steamed bao buns and molten chocolate lava cakes, with prices ranging from $6-$10. You can also download the Just Baked app from the App Store and Google Play to see the current menu and pay for items. The app also provides a list of ingredients and nutritional info.

Smart Market vending machines offer cold items like fresh salads, sandwiches and drinks.

The machines only accept debit and credit cards or digital payment.

Seating, microwaves and utensils can be found in the Parks Café.

To share feedback and report issues, please visit the Student LIFE office in Parks 209 or email [email protected].