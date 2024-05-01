The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Succulent sensation takes over the Index Lawn

Lucien Sevilla, Staff ReporterMay 1, 2024
Student+Haile+Telford+potting+their+complementary+succulent.+
John Blair
Student Haile Telford potting their complementary succulent.

Succulent Success, a celebration for Earth Day organized by the Trojan Activities Board (TAB), had students lining up under the sun on Tuesday, April 23.

“A lot of them don’t know about Earth Day… it is a day we should enjoy, going outside, going on a walk, especially when there’s lawn games they can also play outside… take a break, relax from school and studies while being on campus,” said TAB Coordinator Younmi Ngo.

Numerous methods were used to advertise the event, including posters, social media posts and little paper handouts called handbills.

“The handbills were the most effective because we were able to meet students through the handbills,” Ngo said.

Story continues below advertisement

The event was held on the Index Lawn, which sees a lot of foot traffic. Some students stumbled upon the activities that way.

“In celebration of Earth Day… I just wanted to do something earthy like planting a plant,” Ngo said.

Finding a plant that could easily be taken care of by anyone was a problem TAB had to solve. Echeveria succulents were deemed the perfect choice, as maintenance for the plants is simple; they only need to be watered a few times a month.

Haley Potter, Gusta Beard, and Brittany Potter (left to right) hold up their new succulents.

“They prefer indoor, they like the sun… they can be indoor and live through the winter,” Ngo said. “Low maintenance… students won’t kill them as fast.”

“Succulents are cute. They’re easy to maintain and they grow easily … just a nice plant,” said student Kevin Sandstrom.

A line formed 10 minutes before the scheduled start time, with eager attendants waiting to collect their succulent. Once the clock finally struck noon, the planting process began.

“First they would pick out a pot and pick out a succulent they like. They then come to my station and I have a tray of dirt set up.. They can wear gloves or go bare-handed, they just then tip out the succulent from the nursery pot … add dirt to the ceramic pot and move the succulent in … we have handbills for a care guide that they can take as well,” Ngo said.

“Personally this is my first one… I wouldn’t mind starting a collection … and there’s a variety as well,” said student Brian Sandstrom (no relation to Kevin). “I like it. It looks cool. I’ll make sure it looks cooler by keeping it growing.”

After students finished planting their succulents, they were welcomed to hang out and play the games TAB had set up, including pingpong and volleyball.

“I did expect a lot of people, but I was not expecting that many people to line up, so I was really surprised,” Ngo said. TAB was sure to meet demand with preparedness from past experiences with similar events. They brought 300 succulents to give away.

Brian Sandstrom shows his finished succulent in his new pot.

“Usually not many people come to the events… class may have gotten out,” Brian Sandstrom said. “I like the free activities.” He’d been to events other than Succulent Success, including comic Ben Palmer’s performance in February which was held at Henry M. Jackson conference center.

Sunny weather provided perfect conditions for this event.

“This weather is more enjoyable… the atmosphere is more bright and people like to go out on sunny days,” Ngo said.

TAB ensured the event would be free so anyone interested had the chance to partake.

“I feel like it is important to give back and find an event that all students can enjoy and is free for them, since they already pay for school,” said Ngo.

“I’m very thankful for my team,” said Ngo about her fellow TAB coordinators.

For anyone interested in learning how to work together to run campus events, TAB is taking applications. To apply, reach out to [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
(left to right) ASB Senate members Gary Norris, VP of Administration Viola Nguyen and VP of Student Engagement Zoey Rhodes staying behind to help rearrange the classroom.
ASB meets, encourages students to speak up
New vending machines in Parks Cafe, located in Parks Student Union.
New vending machines are in!
Clayton Smith, the president of EvCCs Veterans Club.
Veterans Club awaits new meeting place, new members
Cedar Hall.
Student housing seeks Resident Assistants
Trojan photographer Braydin Rose.
Artist Spotlight: Braydin Rose
Jamie Curtismith with the colorful centerpiece of her mixed media showcase.
Jamie Curtismith jumps "Off the Frame" in Russell Day Gallery showcase
More in News
Campus awaits the candidate that comes out on top.
VP search narrows to three finalists
Baker Hall on a rainy day with rust and wear readily apparent.
Departments shift as development grinds forward
A summary of where EvCC gets money from.
New budget approved, tuition remains unaffected
Early schematics for the potential pedestrian bridge.
Concerns loom for potential Broadway bridge as Resource Center opens
Edgar Monroy-Hernandez
EvCC student missing For two months
Pride Center amenities are strewn about the room, just as they were left after the Sept. 13 vandalism.
Safety concerns linger for Pride Center after repeat vandalism
More in Recent Stories
From left: Throwers Sierra Flores, Sophia Mackenzie and Denna Gibb look to finish their season strong and earn their way to the championships.
Trojans Track sprinting toward NWAC regionals
Micah Coleman slides safely into second with his ninth double of the season.
'No quit' theme persists as Trojans sweep Shoreline
Denna Gibb may be known for her javelin success, but she also holds a 13.76 mark for the 100 meter dash.
Trojans Track hurdling expectations with confidence
Opinion: Israel should not be using US military aid in war with Hamas
Opinion: Israel should not be using US military aid in war with Hamas
Dakota Johnson stars as the grumpy paramedic-turned-clairvoyant, Cassie Webb.
Madame Web: Quick! Get the Raid!
Participate in the EvCC GenAI Climate Survey
About the Contributor
Lucien Sevilla
Lucien Sevilla, Staff Reporter
When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? I like to spend my time hanging out with friends whether that's at a Mariners game or playing a pickup game of basketball. I also enjoy listening to music, hanging with my dog and going thrifting.     What is an issue or topic you are interested about?  Sports has always been my favorite thing to talk about since I was a kid. Being able to spectate and talk about spectacular moments that sports brings people is what really interests me. What brought you to the Clipper? Past experiences in student journalism in high school led me to continuing that journey here at EvCC, giving me another opportunity to write about sports.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *