ASB meets, encourages students to speak up

Jeff Sass, News EditorMay 1, 2024
Jeff Sass
(left to right) ASB Senate members Gary Norris, VP of Administration Viola Nguyen and VP of Student Engagement Zoey Rhodes staying behind to help rearrange the classroom.

Sitting in on a student government meeting doesn’t sound like a whole lot of fun. However, it can be quite informative about how certain aspects of the campus are managed.

The April 19 meeting began with roll call, approval for leave of absences, a resignation notice and an introduction from a new prospective member of the ASB Senate.

Following the initial formalities, a budget proposal presentation was held. The ASB Senate is responsible for overseeing EvCC’s club activities, requiring the student leaders to make decisions on relinquishing the college’s funds. The only club at this meeting to put on a presentation was EvCC’s Rocket Team, who requested funds they needed to attend a competition held in Oregon in June. After the Rocket Team presented their budget breakdown, the request was discussed and then accepted with a unanimous vote.

“Some of the main purposes for having these meetings is to come together (in order to) go over budget proposals from clubs like this STEM club and to help better student life here,” said Vice President of Administrations Viola Nguyen.

The next item on the agenda was to iron-out the logistics for the upcoming succulent event. The attendance from the last time this event was held was factored into the amount of individual plants and pots to order. This year they settled on 500.

As the meeting progressed, different issues were mentioned that affect everyone at EvCC.

The Food Pantry is expected to officially move to Parks Student Union this year. The college is looking for student input on redesigning the website by hosting workshops and utilizing focus groups in the coming weeks. Changes are also being made to the ‘24-’25 school year budget. International students will see an increase in tuition as they will now have to account for student activity fees.

The topic of graduation for students this quarter was brought up as well. Auditions for speakers and performers are occurring on May 3. It was requested that members of the Senate come up with a list of music to play during the ceremony.

Volunteers were requested for upcoming events about both mental health and safety.

As the meeting came to an end, plans for future quarters and this year’s Clubfest were mentioned. So far, plans for Clubfest will include a Boba Truck on campus.

After the meeting, Vice President of Student Engagement Zoey Rhodes emphasized that they were currently hiring for positions in student government and other Student LIFE groups. Nguyen added that a major issue on campus is that students are afraid to share their opinion.

“(Students should) not be afraid to speak their mind and say what they want to say. They just follow what people tell them.”

If you are interested in applying for any Student LIFE jobs, please send a resume or any questions about applications to [email protected]

ASB Senate meetings are open to all students and are held every two weeks on Fridays in Gray Wolf Hall 168 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jeff Sass
Jeff Sass, News Editor
Jeff Sass, News Editor
