2023+Senior+Showcase+at+the+Russell+Day+Gallery

Student artists’ work featured from many different genres.

The Russell Day Gallery is now open featuring the art of EvCC seniors set to graduate in 2023. Students from the ART297 Gallery and Exhibit Technique worked with other volunteers to prepare the gallery under advisor, Chris Larson.

Featured artists are encouraged to visit the gallery and label their work.

Visitors can view the exhibit from June 5 to June 16.

Gallery hours are Monday – Thursday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.