The Clipper Remembers May 30, 2020

“It was amazing to capture such a mix of people from different cultures standing up against systemic racism and lethal police practices. Especially during a time when people were afraid to even go to the grocery store because of COVID.”

— Rick Sinnett, former editor for The Clipper

“It affirmed to me the importance of being there and capturing the protest to help amplify those voices. I was trying my best to understand what Black Americans and all people who have been marginalized, especially from racism, were feeling in those months of continual protests following George Floyd’s murder.”

— Amy Gilbert McGrath, former editor for The Clipper.

It Started Peacefully

Hijacked

“Police had begun to line every intersection in every direction, and it was mostly a standoff between the people, just inches away from the police. Each of them stared each other down. Some people had already endured pepper spray from getting too close to the police, and within the hour, police were warning the crowd to disperse.”

— Amy Gilbert McGrath, former editor for The Clipper.

From bad to worse

“I remember when the SPD vehicle was set on fire and sarcastically thinking, ‘Great, the police department that has been under federal oversight since 2012 because of excessive force and biased policing just had one of their cars set on fire. This isn’t going well.’ Then I remembered the marcher armed with a rifle and wondered how ugly this would get.”

— Rick Sinnett, former editor for The Clipper

Tourists of Chaos

“We packed up our gear and headed back to our parking spot; we didn’t want our equipment to make us a target for a mugging. But I wished I had my camera handy as anarchists marched down the street toward the protest.

This meant the protest was over, and we were leaving the beginning of true chaos.

The anarchists would be followed by looters with the police on their heels. We had families to get back to and media to edit. It was the perfect time to leave.”

— Rick Sinnett, former editor for The Clipper