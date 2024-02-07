VP Search Narrows to Three Finalists

The hiring process for EvCC’s newly created Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success position is nearing completion, with the opening likely to be filled by the end of winter quarter.

Last week, the open forums for students were held, during which members of the student body had the opportunity to interview one of the three finalists each day from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Friday, Feb. 2.

Wednesday’s candidate, Dr. Jane F. Reeder saw herself pushed out of her previous student affairs position at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon due to administrative reorganization. She was moved to the position of Grant Manager, and while she was grateful for the opportunity, finance is not where her passion lies.

Rather, Reeder places great emphasis on collaborating with students, especially when it comes to working with student government to improve the overall campus experience.

“Sometimes we forget what the student experience is, and we need you to remind us,” Reeder said. “We need you to tell us what we’re missing.”

A large part of Reeder’s philosophy regarding student affairs is the concept of “making the student whole.” Essentially, she wants to help students reach their goals and complete their degrees.

“From my point of view, if we put our students first, it may not meet every need, but it will put us on the right track,” Reeder said.

As far as why Reeder is eyeing a position at EvCC, she appreciates that first-year President Chemene Crawford is working to establish a communicative, transparent leadership team.

“Everett is a college in change, and change is scary, but it’s also fun.”

For Thursday’s candidate, Dr. Ryan A. Aiello, a job at EvCC would be something of a homecoming, as he has previously lived in Washington.

Aiello’s interest in a career in education stems largely from his struggles as a student. He attended 17 schools before he graduated high school, and he felt lost upon arriving at his first college campus. It is that lost feeling that led him to want to help other students navigate their educational journeys.

Currently, he works as Dean of Student Engagement and Retention at GateWay Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.

Aiello, extroverted by nature, makes a conscious effort to connect with the students on his campus and wants to create stability and community.

“Once I get to know the students, I remember them,” Aiello said. “It’s not just about the numbers… It’s about a healthy campus climate.”

Regarding those numbers, one of his goals upon assuming the position would be to boost completion rates to around 80%, much higher than the national average of 33%. Moreover, Aiello wants to create a positive legacy in the community.

“We have to be intentional about creating inclusive environments,” he said. “I will never say no to meeting with a student and hearing their story.”

Chief among Aiello’s values are transparency and accountability. It is evident that he cares for the students he works for.

Speaking candidly to close the forum, he said, “You are why I do my job.”

The series of forums wrapped up on Friday with Brandon Dyer, who currently serves as Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at South Piedmont Community College in Polkton, North Carolina.

For Dyer, the geographical distance between job opportunities is no object. What drew him to apply to EvCC was the administrative philosophy under President Crawford.

“One of the things that appealed to me was Everett’s goal to close completion gaps,” he said.

Dyer said he enjoys improving the implementation of policy to help avoid the marginalization of certain populations. He wants to help ensure equal opportunity for students, which is, in part, what led him to pursue working at community colleges.

“I fell in love with community colleges as open access institutions,” he said.

Dyer wishes to give his students opportunity for self-expression, particularly in terms of celebrating successes and discussing important issues.

“I appreciate giving students opportunities and platforms,” Dyer said.

He even joins his current students’ knitting club on occasion.

Dyer defines success not just by statistics, but with consideration for students’ personal goals.

“You have to have checks and balances and be reasonable.”

All three candidates made strong cases for themselves, and no matter who is hired, they will surely impact campus in a positive fashion, drawing from their unique life experiences to connect with and serve the student body.