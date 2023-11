EvCC student Edgar Monroy-Hernandez, 25, was reported missing on Sept. 21.

He was a fourth-year student and near graduation, his mother said.

Edgar’s mother, Olmi Hernandez, said she last saw her son on Sept. 5.

Everett police are treating it as a missing persons case.

Anyone who may have information as to Edgar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Everett PD non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999.