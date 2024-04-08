Win Streak Stretches to Eight as Trojans Continue Regional Romp

The Trojans outhit, outpitched and outplayed their opposition over the weekend, sweeping doubleheaders from Edmonds at home and Skagit Valley on the road.

Game one versus Edmonds was as much a showcase of Everett’s offensive potential as any this season, with the Trojans driving in 15 runs on 18 hits. Remarkably, every one of their hits was a single.

Everett got out to an early lead over the Tritons, plating seven runs in the bottom of the first and tacking on three more in the second.

On the other side of the ball, starting pitcher Wyatt Queen cruised through five scoreless innings with four strikeouts before ceding the mound to Ben Hewitt, who allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk.

The offense got that run back fivefold in the bottom of the sixth, allowing plenty of breathing room for freshman Jacob Peterson to secure the blowout run-rule victory and wrap the game up early.

Of the Trojans’ 15 runs, four were driven in by sophomore third baseman Carson Burns, who has been a steady presence in the middle of the Everett lineup thanks to his consistent approach at the plate.

“It’s simple. It’s attack,” Burns said. “It’s not for myself, it’s knowing that winning games is gonna get us to accomplishing our goals, so if I can help this team win in any way possible I’m gonna do it.”

In game two, Everett wasn’t as dominant, but still showcased their ability to come through when it matters most.

Facing a 1-0 deficit, Everett generated their first real scoring opportunity of the game with back-to-back one-out walks in the third, followed by a balk that moved each runner up an additional 90 feet.

After a flyout off the bat of Burns wasn’t deep enough to plate the tying run, it came down to Isaac Hoag with two outs and two runners in scoring position.

He smacked an opposite field single to give the Trojans the lead, albeit not for long, as Edmonds rallied to tie the game just four batters later.

The scoreboard remained unchanged until the bottom of the sixth, when the Trojans again refused to quit, collecting four straight two-out hits, capped by a double from first baseman Jonah Shull that scored two and gave Everett the lead for good.

“You just have to stay simple,” said center fielder Colin Beazizo on hitting with two outs. “It’s crucial, especially in a close game… You have to keep your foot on the gas, and we have to just continue to do what we’re doing.”

Nathan Harb worked the eighth and ninth innings in scoreless fashion to pick up his team-leading third save of the season.

Everett went on the road Sunday, and made sure to bring their winning ways along with them.

Game one at Skagit Valley was as clean a game as the team has played all season, buoyed by 8.2 innings of sterling pitching from right hander Ethan Hubbell, who struck out eight and only allowed two hits.

Hubbell didn’t need much help, but his job was made much easier as the lineup scored six runs in a true team effort, with five different players collecting RBIs.

Game two was the tensest of the weekend, as Everett’s 3-0 lead, which they had held since the third inning, was cut down to one run of breathing room in the bottom of the eighth.

The tying and go-ahead runs were stationed on third and second base respectively with just one out, but freshman lefty Cooper McBride squashed the rally on the spot.

He remained on the mound to seal the win after the offense got those two runs right back in the top of the ninth, picking up his first save of the season.

For Head Coach Keith Hessler, it all came down to the quality of his players’ at-bats.

“We were stringing together good at-bats, taking advantage of those opportunities with runners in scoring position,” Hessler said. “Any time you can string together three, four, five hits in an inning you’re gonna do damage.”

Everett is now 8-0 since starting regional play, and has outscored its opponents 59-11 over that stretch.

After a brief reprieve with two non-region games against Pierce and Lane next weekend, Hessler’s team will look to stay hot at Bellevue on Saturday, April 20 before returning home versus Bellevue on Sunday, April 21.

“This is the time of year that the development phase of the year in the fall and winter really starts paying off and we start seeing guys put it all together on the field,” Hessler said.