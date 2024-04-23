The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Artist Spotlight: Braydin Rose

Rob Ziegler, Photo EditorApril 23, 2024
Trojan+Photographer+Braydin+Rose.
Rob Ziegler
Trojan Photographer Braydin Rose.

This Artist Spotlight shines on running start student Braydin Rose. Rose is a photography major who hails from the local Everett area. He draws inspiration from the creative minds in his circle of friends and family, including his dad and his aunt, who is a graphic designer.

I sat down with Rose to discuss his work, life and aspirations and when I walked away I was captured by his creativity, drive and courage. His favorite color is green.

The following is an excerpt from our conversation.

Braydin, tell me about your art.

My art is very experimental, it is still developing and I am trying new things– things that put me apart from others. I want my art to stand out.

How do you make your art stand out?

A lot of my work is color driven. I like studio portraiture and environmental work-pictures of the area around me.

A self portrait by Braydin Rose. (Braydin Rose)

Are you learning anything really cool in your EvCC photography classes?

Pretty much everything! All my photo knowledge is from my two years here. I picked up a camera the same time I started college. I was always inclined to be creative and when I started the program I knew photography would be my medium.

Do you have a favorite teacher?

Professor Jones. I haven’t had a teacher that is so personally interested in other people. She does a really good job at making personal connections, which is really important for me. I also draw inspiration from the students in my photo classes. I see their work and it makes me want to improve my work and stay up to their skill level and push myself to get better.

Do you have any advice for a new artist at EvCC?

Do not be afraid to communicate with classmates and professors. I feel like I did that the first year and I don’t feel like I connected until recently. Now I can be more extroverted. I feel more involved and that involvement has increased my desire to be in the art scene.

Did COVID affect the first year jitters?

No, not really. COVID was more of a middle school thing for me, so it didn’t really affect me as much as it could have if I was older.

You’re a Running Start student?

Yeah, I’ll be graduating high school with my Associate of Fine Arts (AFA.)

Are you interested in furthering your education?

Yes, Pacific Northwest College of Arts in Portland.

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

I should have my bachelors and maybe my masters degrees by then. My current dream is to teach. I’m not sure if it is at a high school or college level but I would like to teach in the creative field like art, graphics or photography.

Do you want to comment on the picture you submitted?

This picture was one of the close ups from our portrait photography class. The project was part of a series. I took the picture to feel better about myself. The five picture series was about body image issues and now I think it’s ironic because it’s my favorite photo of myself. Taking the opportunity to reflect has changed my image from a negative to a positive.
About the Contributor
Rob Ziegler
Rob Ziegler, Photo Editor
What is your dream job? My Dream Job would pay me an exorbitant amount of money every Friday. I would work four days a week & have at least three months of vacation so I could travel the world & explore. I get to pick my boss. I would work with a small, young, energetic, and talented team. The work would be mostly outdoors. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing?  When I am not doing things for the Clipper, I could be found running and biking the trails on northern Whidbey Island where I live. Last summer I hiked 1400 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. I plan to spend the summer break hiking the remaining 1350 trail miles. What is your greatest life achievement? My greatest life achievement was my work as an Aircrewman in the US Navy. I began as an acoustic operator in the P-3 “Orion” submarine hunting aircraft.  I also flew as a Rescue Swimmer/Door Gunner in a SH-60 “Seahawk” helicopter. Later I flew as a flight engineer in Gulfstream jets  and finally as a Loadmaster in the C-40 “Clipper” cargo Jets.  One of my favorite memories was performing rescues during Hurricane Katrina.
