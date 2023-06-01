The Healthcare Job Fair, located in Liberty Hall, was held on May 10, 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The event was open to all Everett Community College Students and graduates with free admission: no registration needed. Students get to meet healthcare employers looking for people with the skills and qualifications for the job. Students can bring a resume and meet the company representatives ready to hire. Nursing instructor Vanessa DePuente hosted the event.

Representatives from Community Health Centers of Snohomish County, Providence Medical Group, Skagit Regional Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Evergreen Health Monroe and more attended the event.

The Kaiser Permanente and others offer a registered nurses (RN) residency program. “Being a part of the RN Residency program helps build strong nurses,” Cindy Buske, Kaiser Permanente Representative, said. The Residency program supports new graduates as they transition into the RN practice. For Kaiser Permanente, the program helps new graduates with less than one year of professional experience.

Althea’s footwear solutions offer special foot care needs and provide support shoes to help nerve pain. “You don’t know how important foot care is until you need it like diabetes symptoms.” Mary Kay Jurovcik, the operating officer, said. There is a big need for more podiatrists at both Everett and Lakewood locations.

Puget Sound Kidney Center is looking for dialysis techs and RNs. They have a sign on bonus based on experience. Puget Sound Kidney Center offers medical assistant (MA) and in house training, with and without experience in the field. “All of the locations are currently hiring everyday” Christina Logalbo, Chief Nursing Officer, said. They also offer job shadowing and nursing internships.

Unity Care NW and CHC of Snohomish county offer dental assistant, RN and MA positions. For Unity Care NW, they are looking for students that have their degree and license. At the Bellingham location, a sign on bonus is offered for new or experienced hires.

CHC of Snohomish county provides a non-profit RN care. They have full time dental assistant positions at the north and south Everett and Edmonds clinic. For MA positions they offer primary and walk-in available for Edmonds and Everett central locations.

Evergreen Health in Monroe had a job hiring event on May 19th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in their hospital lobby. They are looking for new grads to get experience. Evergreen Health is offering full time and part time positions in clinical and non-clinical roles. There will be interviews on the spot, so have your resume ready.