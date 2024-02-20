Dewey Really Know What the Library Has to Offer?

Savanna Eickerman “Asking a librarian their favorite book is like asking a painter what their favorite color is. Too many gorgeous hues to choose from,” said Librarian for Cataloging and Acquisition, Heather Jean Uhl.

By now, most are aware of the library’s move across Broadway to the Cascade Learning Resource Center (CLRC). That said, few people seem to know what the staff offers in terms of aid and library services.

Marianne Le, EvCC’s Librarian for Collection and Development, manages the library’s numerous databases and tends to the needs of students. She said that she and her fellow librarians can answer questions about research, college-related forms and even the college itself. Le said many of the librarians teach classes on how to search the databases to find and cite good sources.

The library has laptops and graphing calculators available for quarterly checkout, as well as phone and computer charging stations accessible for student use. There are also study rooms available for advanced booking online.

“Access to technology is now an essential component of student success, but the digital divide is very real. That’s why we offer technology in addition to research sources,” said Librarian for Cataloging and Acquisition, Heather Uhl.

Le said there is also a large reserve of textbooks for students to use if they aren’t able to get ahold of one elsewhere.

“They have to stay here in the library but they can be really helpful at the beginning of a quarter when the bookstore doesn’t have it yet or they haven’t gotten financial aid yet. They can come here and make copies or take pictures with their phones.”

Uhl said they regularly advise faculty on how to design a research assignment that meets students’ learning needs.

“EvCC librarians are able to help students, staff and faculty find the resources they need to succeed in achieving their goals,” Uhl said. “This can take the form of building collections to ensure the library has the most up-to-date and relevant resources available for our learners.”

She also emphasized the importance of information literacy.

According to the Framework for Information Literacy for Higher Education, which was created by the Association for College and Research Libraries, “Information literacy is the set of integrated abilities encompassing the reflective discovery of information, the understanding of how information is produced and valued, the use of information in creating new knowledge and participating ethically in communities of learning.”

“Information literacy is powerful because these abilities can serve any professional or creative need,” Uhl said. “That’s why libraries are an integral part in lifelong learning. No matter what you’re looking to achieve, libraries can help you succeed.”

The library is open on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For questions about the services the library has to offer, contact the library at 425-388-9354 or [email protected].