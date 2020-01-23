Snow Covers EvCC

A fresh blanket of snow in Snohomish County stopped the entire campus in its tracks as all EvCC locations were cancelled on Monday, Jan. 13 for the first time this school year. With nearly a week of snow behind us, frustrated students and staff alike are left with lots of catching up to do.

Student Perspective

Snow days have gotten this quarter off to a slow start, and students say a thaw is overdue. Missing four days of classes has some students worried about falling behind, while others have voiced frustration over campus closures.

RAVE alerts are a helpful way to be notified about upcoming campus closures, but sometimes they aren’t doing their job. “I was [signed up] for the email alerts but for some reason this year I guess they didn’t send me an email,” said EvCC student Alisha Williams. Many students have reported not receiving RAVE alerts which only adds to the stress of campus closures.