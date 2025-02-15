The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Everett falls in T-Series rivalry

Lucien Sevilla, Managing Editor of DigitalFebruary 15, 2025
Sovanrom Sot
Myles Shields led the charge for the Trojans going 11-12 from the field.

With only six games left in the regular season for the Trojans, they sit on the sixth spot in the NWAC North region, where only the top four make it to the postseason.

Everett cannot afford to lose another game if they want to control their destiny towards the playoffs.

Going into the contest against Edmonds on Feb 10, Everett had a region record of 3-5, trying not to fall behind the pack. Shoreline and Peninsula are both fighting for the final postseason spot as they share a region record of 5-4. They trail closely behind Bellevue and Edmonds, both with the same record of 6-3. Skagit Valley sits among the top NWAC North region with an undefeated 9-0 record.

“It’s the second time through, we go and play these teams and I think it’s another good chance for us to showcase that we still have an identity and that identity is winning,” sophomore guard Nate Harding said.

Monday’s installment of a T-Series Championship rivalry game arrived at the Walt Price Center after being postponed due to the snow on Feb. 5. This game was crucial for the Trojans if they wanted a chance to play in the NWAC playoffs.

The Trojans, battling with injuries all year long, are near full strength now. The missing piece of the puzzle being forward Henry Ihrig — who missed a crucial stretch of games towards Everett’s postseason push.

“I think it’s gonna be scary when we have a full roster and everyone healthy, because it really hasn’t been the case all season and it being so late. It being in February already, and finally, guys being healthy, I feel like it’s the perfect time sooner rather than later,” Harding said.

“I just think everyone, obviously being healthy and just going out, giving energy and … just playing together and just giving it our all. That’s what’s gonna win us the games and just staying locked in,” sophomore Myles Shields said.

The team this season leaned on their defense rather than a high powered offense that past Trojan teams were known for. If Everett wants to continue their quest for a championship, overcoming their offensive woes is vital. This was understood by everyone in the locker room.

“It really does just need to pick up on offense, just being a little less selfish and giving everyone touches and playing for someone other than yourself,” Harding said.

“Playing off of each other, um, is the key for us and playing off our bigs and, you know, everybody cutting and just moving the ball is definitely gonna open up our offense,” Shields said.

The first five minutes of the rivalry matchup was a defensive chess match. With the score tied at 8 each,Naser Motley from Edmonds scored back-to-back buckets to give the Tritons a 5-point lead, forcing Everett to take a timeout at the 13:46 mark.

Myles Shields above the rim play was crucial in his 22 point outing. (Sovanrom Sot)

A spark of excitement was lit in Everett after sophomore Riley Weimer dove on the floor for a loose ball, retrieving the ball for Myles Shields — who was able to slam it in with about 10 minutes left in the half.

Jamari Jackson of the Tritons would silence the home crowd as he would hit back-to-back threes, bringing a 28-21 lead as Everett was forced to call another timeout.

A 12-5 run from Edmonds ended the half as Everett trailed 42-26 headed into the locker room.

The problems would pile onto the Trojans, as their starting center Hayden Conaxis would not be available in the second half due to injury. Forward Henry Avra was a bright spot in the offense with eight points, including two 3-pointers in the first half.

Everett would open the half with a 12-5 run,cutting the lead to single digits before Edmonds scored key baskets — forcing Everett to take their first timeout of the second half at the 15 minute mark, with the lead expanded to 14.

Shields injected much needed energy for the Trojans, as he was able to reel off six straight points to help rally them back into striking distance. Avra nailed another triple before Motley sunk a jumpshot to keep a 57-47 lead as Edmonds would call a 30-second timeout with 12 minutes left in the game.

With Everett down 63-47, they needed some help on offense if they wanted to squeeze out a win. Harding would hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the offensive flow back for the Trojans, as they would go on a 16-6 run, bringing the score to 69-63 with five minutes left. After a monstrous put-back slam by Shields, raising the crowd to their feet, Edmonds called a timeout.

Sophomore guard Nate Harding currently leads the team averaging 13.6 points a game, which includes shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. (Sovanrom Sot)

Everett was unable to overcome the deficit, allowing Edmonds to escape with a 84-77 win. Shields led all scorers with 22 while Motley from Edmonds closely trailed with 21.

With this loss, the Trojans fall to 3-6, a full two games behind Peninsula and Shoreline who are tied for the last postseason spot. The pressure is now on if the Trojans want to continue their play into the month of March with only six games left in the regular season.

