The highs and lows of a Silvertip: Playing junior hockey in Everett

Anthoney Ray-Kirk, Staff ReporterMarch 11, 2025
Provided by Kyle Smutzki
The Everett Silvertips celebrate a win against the Portland Winterhawks 3-0 on 10/19/2024.

Life as a hockey player can be difficult, as several members of the Silvertips can attest.

The Silvertips have established themselves as one of the premier teams in the Western Hockey League (WHL). As a top contender in the league, they are known for a long history of success and an increasing fan base. Through their commitment to excellence both on and off the ice, the Silvertips have come to represent Everett’s spirit and resilience.

Jaxsin Vaughan, right wing #51. (Provided by Evan Morud)

Jaxsin Vaughan, a 19-year-old right winger from Merritt, British Columbia, described the challenges of the WHL, especially as a young player. “It’s a grind when you get into the Western League … schedule’s a lot more. It’s busy.”
“It’s hard especially when you’re 16 and 17 years old. You’re not the fastest or the strongest,” he said. “It’s difficult, but it’s definitely part of the journey and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” he said.
Despite a few challenges for Vaughan and the Silvertips, he is optimistic about their future. “Before I got here and since then, I think we’ve been a pretty complete team. We battled some injuries, but I think we’ve been playing well and I’m excited to see what’s coming,” he said. “As a team, we like to work on staying connected … I need to work on shooting the puck more.”
Jesse Sanche, an 18-year-old goaltender from Kelowna, British Columbia, has been playing hockey since the age of six. It wasn’t until he was nine that he found his passion for being between the “pipes”.

Jesse Sanche, goalie #32, defending the net from all possible angles. (Provided by Evan Morud)

Looking back on his career so far, one moment stands out to Sanche. “Winning the WHL cup in 2021. That was an incredible experience,” he said.
However, success can be a double-edged sword.
“The mental side of it, especially as a goalie, you’re always in the spotlight. Whether you make a big save or let in a bad goal, there’s always criticism. It’s kind of managing that and making sure you’re not getting into your own head.”
Sanche spoke highly of his team, adding how connected they have been throughout the season. “It’s been incredible. We got a really special group. We got a lot of guys that are close. We’re a family in there. We’re going to battle every night for each other.”
The strong bond between teammates has led to success on the ice. “We want it so bad. We have a lot of high-end scorers and our D-men (defenseman) are also incredible. It’s just a mix of both. We can score and then we keep them out of our net,” Sanche said.
Although, he knows that consistency is key. “Some nights we’re at our best and the other team just can’t play with us. Then sometimes we fall behind early and can’t really find our edge. So, I think just finding a way to be more consistent.”
Regardless of age, Sanche believes that leadership comes from hard work. “There’s a lot of leaders, doesn’t matter how old or how young you are. I think it’s just putting the work in — that’s how you lead.”
With his eyes on the future, Sanche is determined to make it as far as possible. “We’ve done a lot of good things and we gotta find a way to keep doing them. It’s playoffs, there might be more pressure, more people watching, but it’s just another hockey game.”
Owen Cooper, a 16-year-old left winger from Calgary, Alberta, is impressed with his team’s performance this season. “We’ve been really well, doing really good and it shows in the standings, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot more work to do.”

Owen Cooper, left wing #45, lining up a potential shot on the goal. (Provided by Evan Morud)

Cooper believes their success lies in the team’s overall strength. “Our speed for sure, and we’ve got a really good “D-core” (defenseman) and strong goalies. It’s just an all-around really good team, and I think everyone gets together well, so there’s a lot of chemistry,” Cooper said.
Despite some recent struggles, Cooper remains confident. “Recently we’ve had a rough patch, but I think we’re kind of getting back to it.” Leadership plays a crucial role in this team’s dynamic, and Cooper values everyone’s voice. “Everyone kind of has a voice. Leadership is what makes everyone stick together and bond.”
The life of a young hockey player can be challenging, especially when trying to balance academics and responsibilities. “The hardest part is staying on top of work and not trying to get too behind,” Cooper said.
When it comes to playing in front of their passionate fans, he is very grateful. “I can’t really describe it. It’s an unbelievable feeling. They come in every night, and they’re cheering for us no matter what. We have the best fans in the league by far. It helps everyone play better.”
Cooper recognized the impact of these fans not just on his team, but on their opponents as well. “They played a huge role. It’s shown from our success. It affects the other team. My brother and I have buddies on the other teams, and they’ve said it’s one of the hardest barns to come in and play because of the fans.”
Playing junior hockey can be a roller coaster, but most players love the game and the fans, showing their passion with their skills on the ice.

As of Feb. 7, the Silvertips became the very first team to clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs with a record of 37-8-4-3. They currently have the best record in the WHL and look to secure the #1 seed along with home ice advantage.

The Everett Silvertips have established themselves as a consistent presence in junior hockey, creating a history of success with promising potential for the future. With a balanced roster, a dedicated coaching staff, and a committed fan base, the team plays an integral role in Everett’s sports culture. As the 2025 WHL playoffs approach, the Silvertips are ready to compete at a high level, offering fans an exciting opportunity to experience the energy and passion live.


Interested in watching a game? Purchase tickets at:
https://chl.ca/whl-silvertips/promo/

1
