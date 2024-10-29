Trojans capture T-Trophy

On Wednesday afternoon, the Trojans traveled to Triton Field for the final match in the soccer edition of the T-Trophy Rivalry Series. The Trojans secured a point in the series by defeating the Edmonds Tritons in both their encounters this season, this time with 4-0 scoreline.

The first matchup of the season between the rivals took place on Oct. 5, and the Trojans came out victorious with a scoreline of 7-0. Although the Trojans were not as ruthless in front of goal, they still showcased their dominance.

Cristiano Whitaker, who was 2023-2024 men’s soccer athlete of the year and is the team’s current top scorer, dictated every aspect of the game with an impressive goal and assist performance. He opened the scoring in minute 42 with a wonderful strike from outside the box. Two minutes later he followed the goal with an assist to freshman Anthony Henry, for his first goal of the season.

“I’m happy I could help my team find success, and it definitely tastes better against our rivals,” Whitaker said. “We treat every match with equal importance, but there’s always some extra motivation to play the rivalry match. We did a great job last year winning both matches, and even better this year, scoring a total of 11 goals while keeping a clean sheet.”

Story continues below advertisement

Whitaker’s pride for his team’s performance is well-earned. In their two matches against Edmonds this season, the Trojans have scored 11 goals without allowing their rivals to score once.

The remaining two goals scored involved freshmen, a credit to the high level of recruiting done by Coach Kieren Raney. Brock Larsen and Lunden Fenster, both assisted by Caleb Hirata, easily assimilated and showcased their skills.

“I would say that the key piece is the mentality of the freshmen players that joined us,” Whitaker said. “Everyone understood right away what we are trying to accomplish and how hard we will have to work to get there. When the whole group locks in the same mentality, it becomes possible to find success.”

The win on Wednesday clinched a playoff spot for the Trojans, guaranteeing them the second seed in the regional standings. This means the Trojans will host a home playoff game for the first time in 17 years. The Trojans have two remaining games in the regular season before playoffs begin.

“We are extremely proud to hold a playoff game in Everett again after 17 years, and we understand the responsibilities that come with that,” Whitaker said. “The mentality is to seize the day, finishing the season strong, fixing minor issues, and taking care of our bodies in order to bring our best versions to the playoffs.”

Next, the Trojans travel to Skagit, where they will play their final regular season game on Wednesday Oct 30 at 5 p.m.