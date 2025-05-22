The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The rise of the Washington Wolfpack

Anthoney Ray-Kirk, Staff ReporterMay 22, 2025
Sovanrom Sot
Players stay on field for quite some time to meet and chat with fans after games.

Arena football has found a home in Everett and it’s howling with energy and excitement.

The Washington Wolfpack, the newest addition to Washington’s professional sports scene, brings a fresh pulse to Angel of the Winds Arena. While only in their second year of existence, they have reached the hearts of the local community.

This isn’t your average football game — it’s known for its lightning-fast plays and bone-crushing hits. Unlike a standard NFL field, the field is 50 yards long with padded walls replacing the sidelines, allowing the crowd to witness the action up close. The eight-man teams create plenty of open space and constant scoring while fans sit close enough to feel every hit.

“It’s a different form of the football game,” Nico Wells, brother of the team’s head coach, said. “Blood, sweat, tears, wins or losses — It doesn’t matter. We’re going to keep supporting our team because we love them.” He is one of the Wolfpack’s most loyal supporters.

With a 50-yard field and less active players, the action is more condensed and intense than a regular football game. (Sovanrom Sot)

Wells acknowledged the team’s early challenges. “We haven’t had a lot of success yet,” he admitted. “But we keep our fans close and engaged because it’s more about the community. I’m a diehard fan and I’ll continue to follow this team as long as they are around.”

This passion is shared by many in Everett because for them, it goes beyond just entertainment. The Wolfpack is about building something bigger — a united community. Fans have the opportunity to keep footballs that land in the stands and players regularly participate in community events. These souvenirs serve to make a clear statement that they’re not just playing for the city, they’re playing with it.

“We do a lot for this community,” Caleb Brown, defensive back and number 22 for the Wolfpack said. “We show up to community events, we have dinners, we knock on doors and post flyers. This team is all about family and caring for each other.”

A fan gifts the Wolfpack’s mascot, Apollo, a bead bracelet (Sovanrom Sot)

For Brown, the opportunity to wear the Wolfpack jersey goes beyond the game. “Personally, being part of the Wolfpack means everything to me,” he said. “I thought I was done playing football because I hadn’t played in five years. The fact that I even get to play again means a lot.”

Among the many loyal fans in the stands is Jason Cafebolt, an Everett local and proud supporter, who has watched the Wolfpack grow throughout the area.

“They were out in the community, doing outreach, engaging with my kids,” Cafebolt said. “It’s super positive when you hear ‘One Community’ and actually feel it. You start recognizing the other fans around you, and it’s not just a bunch of people, it’s family.”

Cafebolt praises the team not just for their togetherness, but also for their commitment to building something real and lasting. “I think the fans, the excitement, the stability — they’ve got a strong core here,” he said. “I like being able to look forward to tomorrow and know the team will still be here next season.”

In only their second season, the Wolfpack’s fanbase continues to grow and unite under the slogan “One Community.” (Sovanrom Sot)

The community has embraced the Wolfpack with open arms, showing unwavering support at every game. The team’s presence has already left a mark on Everett and the players can feel the love.

“As soon as you come to the city of Everett, the fans take you in as if you’re family,” Aakiel Greer, wide receiver and number 3, said. “This isn’t just any team, this is the state of Washington’s team.”

Greer joined the team with a clear purpose in mind: to seize a new chapter in his career and contribute to something above himself. “Opportunity,” Greer said. “It’s an honor and a blessing to be a part of this team. I love it.”

As of May 4th, the Wolfpack finished their final home game and have a few games left to wrap up the 2025 season, having a current record of 2-6. Despite still chasing wins, the Wolfpack has already scored big where it matters most: connection, commitment, and community. As fans cheer from the stands and kids try to catch flying footballs, Everett is producing a perfect pack to support them along the way.

There are so many things I wish I could do. For now, my dream job is to do something in animal conservation. Taking photos, writing about it or working with animals or even a mix of all of them. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? To nobody’s surprise, it’s conservation! My interest started with the story of the California condor and the amazing work that has been done for the survival of such a magnificent species. When you aren’t doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? When I’m away from the Clipper, you can usually find me watching romance anime or taking care of my reptiles. I have five (and a spider) so they take a lot of my time and attention.