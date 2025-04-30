EvCC Softball aces to early lead in conference play

The Trojans are on a tear as they hit the midway point of the 2025 season.

As of April 28, they have an impressive 27-10 overall record and an even more remarkable 19-5 mark in Northwest Athletic Conference play. This team has quickly made a statement in the league. Their hot start is thanks to a blend of strong performances from key players and solid team chemistry.

This momentum has vaulted them to the top of the conference standings, outscoring opponents by wide margins. The offense has been explosive, but it’s the consistency and depth of the roster that has made the difference.

Head Coach Randy Smith couldn’t be more proud of how his team has come together. “We’ve played extremely well, and we continue to improve every day,” he said. “Starting the second half, we look to finish really strong.”

The Trojans have built their success on a foundation of strong leadership, team unity and a relentless work ethic both on the field and in the classroom.

“We use the approach that everyone on this team is a leader,” Smith said. “Everyone contributes their own way, and the girls bought into the Everett way.”

Offensively, Everett has been a powerhouse. With a deep and balanced lineup, the Trojans have powered their way to 361 runs — first in the North Division.

“We’ve done well offensively,” Smith explained. “It’s a nice lineup that complements each other. We’ve scored a lot of runs on a consistent level.”

On the defensive side, the Trojans are anchored by standout performances behind the plate and on the mound. With just 182 runs allowed, they lead the division in fewest runs surrendered.

With only 8 games left in the regular season, the Trojans are focused on maintaining their momentum while keeping their eyes on the bigger picture — achieving both their athletic and academic goals.

“Win the North Division and make a run for the NWAC Title,” Smith said about the team’s plans for the remainder of the season. “But most importantly, to finish academically strong and have fun.”

Freshman catcher Emmajoy Wise has quickly earned the respect of her teammates and coaches, not just for her performance but for her presence as well. Wise’s focus and preparation are far beyond what you’d expect from a newcomer.

“Our catcher, Emmajoy, has made decent bounds this year, she’s caught every game for us, and she’s been a real spark plug,” Smith said. “And our pitching with Alissa Hermansen and Taryn Takayoshi has been outstanding. They’ve really stepped up.”

For Wise, being behind the plate is more than just calling pitches — it’s about leading, strategizing, and gaining momentum.

“I love being able to call the game, control everything and guide my team to a victory,” she said. Her leadership and consistency have fueled her team’s success this season.

Wise credits the guidance of her coaches and their focus on fundamentals. “The difference between being good and great? The little things,” she said. “It’s taking care of business at practice and then taking care of business on the field.”

Before every at-bat, Wise follows a ritual: “I step in the box, look at my bat, read my favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13 — and say to myself: yes, yes, yes, pull the trigger, nose on it.” She has an average of .508 while hitting 9 home runs and 53 RBIs through 35 games.

As a catcher, Wise embraces the mental side of the game. “I should always know what kind of at-bat they had the first time. I pitch to their weaknesses.”

Looking ahead, her focus is clear. “The next half season, stay consistent. Consistency is the key to the game. If you’re inconsistent, you’ll have success and then flop.”

Sophomore pitcher Alissa Hermansen has been a huge presence on the mound for the Trojans. With a current record of 15 wins and 6 losses and an ERA of 3.96 through 26 games, she has quietly become one of the team’s most reliable arms. “My pitching performance has been pretty consistent over the season, and recently it’s been good,” Hermansen said.

While she credits her preparation and focus, she’s quick to acknowledge the hard work of her teammates. “My team is always loud and supportive, and hearing them cheer me on while I’m pitching or seeing them congratulate me coming off the mound means a lot.”

The most important thing to Hermansen is that she strives to achieve the best results. “(I) give it my all, not just for myself but for my team as well,” she said. “When the team is hitting well, I feel like I pitch better and don’t feel like I have to be perfect, because I know they have my back.”

Before every game, the team sets individual goals, and for Hermansen, her’s has remained the same throughout the season: “To hit my spots and stay ahead in the count. If you hit your spots while pitching, you can’t really pitch badly.”

As the season winds down, she’s staying focused on that approach while prioritizing her health. “My goals are to finish out the season strong and take care of my body.”

The team has come out strong this season, driven by sharp communication, selfless teamwork, and a standout defense. With a solid conference record and growing momentum, they’ve quickly established themselves as serious contenders. Backed by a talented roster and supportive coaching staff, they’ve captured the league’s attention and have their sights set on a championship run.