The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

EvCC Softball aces to early lead in conference play

Anthoney Ray-Kirk, Staff ReporterApril 30, 2025
Sovanrom Sot
EvCC softball is sitting just below Bellevue in the NWAC North standings. With a 27-10 overall record and a 19-5 conference record, the team looks to finish the season hot and roll into the post-season.

The Trojans are on a tear as they hit the midway point of the 2025 season.

As of April 28, they have an impressive 27-10 overall record and an even more remarkable 19-5 mark in Northwest Athletic Conference play. This team has quickly made a statement in the league. Their hot start is thanks to a blend of strong performances from key players and solid team chemistry.

This momentum has vaulted them to the top of the conference standings, outscoring opponents by wide margins. The offense has been explosive, but it’s the consistency and depth of the roster that has made the difference.

Head Coach Randy Smith couldn’t be more proud of how his team has come together. “We’ve played extremely well, and we continue to improve every day,” he said. “Starting the second half, we look to finish really strong.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Trojans have built their success on a foundation of strong leadership, team unity and a relentless work ethic both on the field and in the classroom.

“We use the approach that everyone on this team is a leader,” Smith said. “Everyone contributes their own way, and the girls bought into the Everett way.”

Offensively, Everett has been a powerhouse. With a deep and balanced lineup, the Trojans have powered their way to 361 runs — first in the North Division.

“We’ve done well offensively,” Smith explained. “It’s a nice lineup that complements each other. We’ve scored a lot of runs on a consistent level.”

On the defensive side, the Trojans are anchored by standout performances behind the plate and on the mound. With just 182 runs allowed, they lead the division in fewest runs surrendered.

With only 8 games left in the regular season, the Trojans are focused on maintaining their momentum while keeping their eyes on the bigger picture — achieving both their athletic and academic goals.

“Win the North Division and make a run for the NWAC Title,” Smith said about the team’s plans for the remainder of the season. “But most importantly, to finish academically strong and have fun.”

Freshman catcher Emmajoy Wise has quickly earned the respect of her teammates and coaches, not just for her performance but for her presence as well. Wise’s focus and preparation are far beyond what you’d expect from a newcomer.

As of April 29, Wise has hit nine home runs and 20 doubles for an impressive .900 SLG. Overall, Wise is hitting to a .508 AVG with 53 RBIs and has only struck out nine times. (Sovanrom Sot)

“Our catcher, Emmajoy, has made decent bounds this year, she’s caught every game for us, and she’s been a real spark plug,” Smith said. “And our pitching with Alissa Hermansen and Taryn Takayoshi has been outstanding. They’ve really stepped up.”
For Wise, being behind the plate is more than just calling pitches — it’s about leading, strategizing, and gaining momentum.
“I love being able to call the game, control everything and guide my team to a victory,” she said. Her leadership and consistency have fueled her team’s success this season.
Wise credits the guidance of her coaches and their focus on fundamentals. “The difference between being good and great? The little things,” she said. “It’s taking care of business at practice and then taking care of business on the field.”
Before every at-bat, Wise follows a ritual: “I step in the box, look at my bat, read my favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13 — and say to myself: yes, yes, yes, pull the trigger, nose on it.” She has an average of .508 while hitting 9 home runs and 53 RBIs through 35 games.
As a catcher, Wise embraces the mental side of the game. “I should always know what kind of at-bat they had the first time. I pitch to their weaknesses.”
Looking ahead, her focus is clear. “The next half season, stay consistent. Consistency is the key to the game. If you’re inconsistent, you’ll have success and then flop.”
Sophomore pitcher Alissa Hermansen has been a huge presence on the mound for the Trojans. With a current record of 15 wins and 6 losses and an ERA of 3.96 through 26 games, she has quietly become one of the team’s most reliable arms. “My pitching performance has been pretty consistent over the season, and recently it’s been good,” Hermansen said.

In 26 appearances, Hermansen carries a 3.96 ERA with 111 strikeouts to 58 walks as of April 29. Along with her pitching, Hermansen is hitting at a .370 AVG with three homeruns and 30 RBIs. (Sovanrom Sot)

While she credits her preparation and focus, she’s quick to acknowledge the hard work of her teammates. “My team is always loud and supportive, and hearing them cheer me on while I’m pitching or seeing them congratulate me coming off the mound means a lot.”

The most important thing to Hermansen is that she strives to achieve the best results. “(I) give it my all, not just for myself but for my team as well,” she said. “When the team is hitting well, I feel like I pitch better and don’t feel like I have to be perfect, because I know they have my back.”

Before every game, the team sets individual goals, and for Hermansen, her’s has remained the same throughout the season: “To hit my spots and stay ahead in the count. If you hit your spots while pitching, you can’t really pitch badly.”

As the season winds down, she’s staying focused on that approach while prioritizing her health. “My goals are to finish out the season strong and take care of my body.”

The team has come out strong this season, driven by sharp communication, selfless teamwork, and a standout defense. With a solid conference record and growing momentum, they’ve quickly established themselves as serious contenders. Backed by a talented roster and supportive coaching staff, they’ve captured the league’s attention and have their sights set on a championship run.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
From boots to books
The EvCC STEM Club Rocket Team from left to right: team advisor Kristine Washburn, team advisor Michael Patching, Chara Taase, Kayden Eddy, Terece Lewis, Anthony Cousins, team mentor Tammara King, Bentalhuda Al-Ali, Stuart Andrews, Diego Fonzseau and Bao Tran.
Soaring to new heights
Project Virtualize guard model mid animation created in Blender provided by Intranet Studios
Indie Insiders
Brian Schechter, President and Founder of Connect AI Club.
The Changing Face of Education: AI and the Student Experience
Staff Wisdom
Staff Wisdom
Entrance to the Fitness Center.
Expand your campus experience: What you need to know about the Fitness Center
More in Headlines
(left to right) EvCC instructor Isabelle Miller joined SEA Club advisor Laura Wild, members Kathryn Hazelbrook, Xianyu Han, Nikita Basnet and Magreth Lema on the hike. (not pictured) Alex Werner. She went on ahead due to feeling cold.
Preserving our connection with nature: The value of maintaining Washington trails
Singing in Spring: A guide to birding in the Greater Everett Area
Singing in Spring: A guide to birding in the Greater Everett Area
The Everett Silvertips celebrate a win against the Portland Winterhawks 3-0 on 10/19/2024.
The highs and lows of a Silvertip: Playing junior hockey in Everett
Myles Shields led the charge for the Trojans going 11-12 from the field.
Everett falls in T-Series rivalry
Korso believes that audience participation is a vital part of a successful show. Jesus Guillen (left) and Muhamed (last name not provided, right) help Korso on stage to tie his hands behind his back.
Magic with a Mic: Jokes and Jinxes
Members of the ASB Senate approve last meetings minutes.
ASB Senate Meeting
More in Recent Stories
How do you Easter?: A holiday of faith, family and fluffy bunnies
How do you Easter?: A holiday of faith, family and fluffy bunnies
Luckily, the weather was clear and sunny for the protesters holding signs at Seattle "Hand's Off!" march.
“Hands Off!” A nationwide response against the federal government
Michael Zuniga filling out a VA Form 22-1995
Veterans may be leaving 12 months of GI Bill benefits on the table
Opinion: Accepting the one in a hundred
Opinion: Accepting the one in a hundred
Click for full comic strip.
Trump's America
In EvCC's Pride Center, GSA prepares for club meets, events, provides support and serves as a place to hang out.
Queer fears and erasure post election
About the Contributors
Anthoney Ray-Kirk
Anthoney Ray-Kirk, Staff Reporter
What interests you about journalism? Being around people and having a voice for people that don’t. What do you consider your greatest achievement? Scoring my first ever touchdown in my second to last football game as a senior. What brought you to the Clipper? I was recommended by Andy to join because in his class he knew my goal was to become a sports journalist.
Sovanrom Sot
Sovanrom Sot, Managing Editor of Visuals
What is your dream job?
There are so many things I wish I could do. For now, my dream job is to do something in animal conservation. Taking photos, writing about it or working with animals or even a mix of all of them. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? To nobody’s surprise, it’s conservation! My interest started with the story of the California condor and the amazing work that has been done for the survival of such a magnificent species. When you aren’t doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? When I’m away from the Clipper, you can usually find me watching romance anime or taking care of my reptiles. I have five (and a spider) so they take a lot of my time and attention.