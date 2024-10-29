Serving a late-season playoff push

With only the top four from the north region able to advance to the postseason, the Trojans find themselves with their backs against the wall. Currently sitting fifth in the standings with a 4-5 record in region play, they must win two out of their next three games.

“Coming to college and being a freshman and having to meet all these new people, having to play with all of these new people, that is hard,” freshman setter Taylor Holland said.

To help aid with team chemistry, the team went on a boating retreat to catch crab. The team’s collective experience on the court brought them closer together as well.

“Just having the same amount of respect for each other, we’re like all students, we’re all athletes, we work. So, like, understanding that everyone, like, is kind of the same position and just learning to have fun with it,” freshman libero Lexi Paule said.

Everett opened the season at home hosting the North Challenge where they were able to welcome Yakima, Columbia Basin College and Wenatchee Valley. The opening weekend indeed provided a challenge for the Trojans, as they only claimed one win against Mt Hood in a 3-0 score.

A road trip to the west allowed Everett to play eight games against quality NWAC opponents. The Trojans were able to grab two wins on the first day winning 3-1 against Clark and shutting out Tacoma 3-0. The following day the Trojans played two hard-fought games but could not escape with victory, losing to Centralia and South Puget Sound.

Starting off the weekend right in Pasco, the Trojans opened with a great 3-0 win against Pierce. Everett also took part in a nail-biter, just edging out Yakima Valley in a 3-2 win. Facing two familiar opponents in Mt. Hood and Columbia Basin, Everett fell in both matches when Mt. Hood obtained revenge, winning 3-2. Columbia Basin would win the matchup against the Trojans 3-0.

After a two week break from games, the Trojans had one last weekend before region play. They opened the NWAC Crossover with two close wins against quality opponents. Everett won 3-2 in both matches, against Spokane and Tacoma respectively. The win over Spokane was monumental because it gave Coach Wendy Williams win 57 of her career. This win made her the all time winningest coach in EvCC’s volleyball program’s history.

The Trojans unfortunately dropped the final two games before region play began, with a loss to Linn-Benton and Clackamas, both with a score of 3-1 .

Opening region play, the Trojans were greeted by rival Edmonds. The sets were tied 1-1 before Edmonds was able to pull a win with the last two sets.

Next, Whatcom traveled to Everett, and the Trojans lost a tough match without claiming a set of their own.

Everett went on the road to gain a much needed win against Olympic, where they completed a 3-0 sweep.

Another rough couple of games followed for the Trojans, as they only claimed one set between the next two games. Everett fell to Skagit Valley and was unable to get anything going on the road at Bellevue.

Sitting with only one win in region play, the Trojans were able to tally another victory with a dominant performance against Shoreline that ended 3-0.

Facing Edmonds in a rematch at home, the Trojans were unable to close the gap, allowing Edmonds to sweep the season series with a 3-0 win.

“I would say throughout, like, every obstacle, like every trial, like, I feel like we still stick together. We still communicate with each other. We hold ourselves accountable for sure. And we try to have as much fun as possible. I would say that’s our culture,” Paule said.

The balance of juggling a social life and classes is one that many students struggle with, but the added weight of athletics can create quite the task to handle.

“It’s all about time management… We do five hours of mandatory study hall per week. So I would say that helps a lot because it forces you to be in, like, a quiet room with your homework,” Paule said. Paule said.

Mandatory grade checks keep the athletes engaged in class as well.

“I could say it’s just a bunch of time management and learning how to learn how to balance everything,” Paule said.

As the Trojans try to make a third consecutive appearance in the postseason, time is running out. Putting themselves in a better position by winning their past two matches, Everett still has to win two out of their final three games to claim a playoff position.