The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Fall season kicks off for men’s soccer

Lucien Sevilla, Sports EditorOctober 15, 2024
Everett sits second in the competitive NWAC North Region.
Lucien Sevilla
Everett sits second in the competitive NWAC North Region.

The Everett Trojans men’s soccer team had a strong start but now faces challenges in a competitive NWAC North in their path for a championship.

Fall quarter may have started just a few weeks ago, but the men’s Trojan Soccer season has been underway since Aug. 2, when the team took a trip up north to Vancouver B.C. There, they faced Simon Fraser University in an exhibition match that ended in a scoreless tie. In addition, the Trojans faced Multnomah and Warner Pacific University during the preseason, preparing them for what’s to come.

“Desire to put into action everything we worked on during preseason is what pushed us to start strong. We were excited to compete and show what we’re capable of,” said Midfielder Cristiano Whitaker.

The first week of the season couldn’t have gone any better for Everett. Facing four opponents within five days, the team went undefeated, outscoring the other teams 11-3 through the stretch. The Trojans opened the regular season with a couple of 2-1 wins against Highline and Chemeketa.

Story continues below advertisement
Freshman Caleb Hirata has scored 4 goals so far this year for the Trojans. (Lucien Sevilla)

The Trojans then traveled to Lacey, Washington to face off against South Puget Sound. It only took freshman forward Caleb Hirata three minutes to add the first goal to the scoreboard, which sparked an offensive explosion, adding three more goals by the end of the first half. South Puget Sound would continue to battle but ultimately lost 5-1.

Next, the Trojans welcomed Centralia for the first home game of the season. Hirata was eager to impress the home crowd, scoring the opening goal only 85 seconds into the match and the next 10 minutes later. Everett secured the victory in a 2-0 score, shutting Centralia out.

Everett went on to play another home game against Wenatchee Valley, but an offensive masterclass by Wenatchee had them scoring four goals in the opening half. The Trojans battled on but ultimately couldn’t dig themselves out of that first half deficit, and fell 4-2, losing their first game of the season.

On the road again, the Trojans were able to bounce back with a win at Whatcom with a score of 1-0. Everett traveled to Peninsula College to kick off league play, where the home team came out swinging, scoring within the opening minute. Peninsula added another three goals heading into the half. A hat trick by Whitaker was not enough for the comeback effort, and the Trojans dropped the game 4-3.

With league wins becoming more important, the next two opponents on the schedule were crucial due to how close the NWAC North standings were. Shoreline visited Everett, hoping to hand the Trojans another loss. After a scoreless 80 minutes, Hakim Keita would break it with his first goal of the season clinching the game for Everett.

The Trojans then traveled to face the Bellevue College Bulldogs, comfortably winning with goals from Keita, Lunden Fenster and Alhagie Ceesay. These three are among the 20 freshmen that are a part of the team.

“I have a great relationship with coaches Kieren and Matt, and I aim to be an extension of their values and ideas to my teammates,” Cristiano Whitaker said about his role this year. (Lucien Sevilla)

With such a great number of freshmen, Whitaker said “the biggest struggle is finding the right chemistry and implementing our style of play with the new players joining us. It’s definitely easier when you have a larger upperclassman presence, but it’s a challenge that the coaches and sophomores have handled really well. Our strength lies in the freshmen group itself—there are so many talented players.”

Starting off the four game homestand for Everett, the Skagit Valley Cardinals defense proved to be a problem for the Trojans. They were held scoreless for the first time this season with a lone goal in the second half by the Cardinals to seal the deal.

Currently the Trojans have a 9-3 overall record with a 5-2 record in regional play that has them only behind Peninsula, who is undefeated. With playoffs creeping closer and closer, consistency is crucial when trying to get to the NWAC playoffs like the team did last year.

“We understand that when we fight together and accomplish great things, opportunities are created for everyone,” Whitaker said.

The team’s focus of the season will always be to win a championship, but Whitaker said remaining grounded is just as important.

“The mentality is to seize the day – we are focused on the present. One practice at a time; one game at a time… we have been seeking consistency. We haven’t been able to maintain momentum and string together a good sequence of games, and that’s been our main goal.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Marilyn Dotson
Breaking the ice with beats: Exploring music taste across campus
Jennifer McNiel works in The Writing Center tutoring students.
Earn while you learn with a campus job
Kiana Brooke and Espresso enjoying the sunshine at Garfield Park in Everett.
Wandering Rover: A dog's day out
Welter finished the season with a 3.59 ERA over 42.2 innings with 38 strikeouts.
Welter's strong outing not enough in 13-inning loss
Hubbell has pitched to a 1.16 ERA over 77.2 innings with 79 strikeouts.
Trojans fall to reigning champion Roadrunners in walk-off fashion
Queen got the winning decision on Thursday, building on his 8-1 regular season record.
Trojans secure first-round win, advance to face Linn-Benton
More in Sports
Welter is now 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over 36.1 innings.
Trojans win the North after split with Skagit Valley
Wyatt Queen leads the team with eight wins, and has a 1.05 ERA over 51.1 innings
After split with Edmonds, Trojans one win from North Region title
From left: Throwers Sierra Flores, Sophia Mackenzie and Denna Gibb look to finish their season strong and earn their way to the championships.
Trojans Track sprinting toward NWAC regionals
Micah Coleman slides safely into second with his ninth double of the season.
'No quit' theme persists as Trojans sweep Shoreline
Denna Gibb may be known for her javelin success, but she also holds a 13.76 mark for the 100 meter dash.
Trojans Track hurdling expectations with confidence
“This is one family, one goal and we all work together," said Head Coach Randy Smith.
Trojans Softball poised for deep postseason run
About the Contributor
Lucien Sevilla
Lucien Sevilla, Sports Editor
When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? I like to spend my time hanging out with friends whether that's at a Mariners game or playing a pickup game of basketball. I also enjoy listening to music, hanging with my dog and going thrifting.     What is an issue or topic you are interested about?  Sports has always been my favorite thing to talk about since I was a kid. Being able to spectate and talk about spectacular moments that sports brings people is what really interests me. What brought you to the Clipper? Past experiences in student journalism in high school led me to continuing that journey here at EvCC, giving me another opportunity to write about sports.