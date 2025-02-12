Every other Friday, a group of EvCC students gather to confer about important and integral topics impacting their peers, both on and off campus.

Ease of access, communication and an update to the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) standards were among the main issues presented and discussed during the Jan. 31 ASB Senate meeting. These meetings are open to all students and virtually, which occur in Gray Wolf Hall, room 156 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ASB President Zoey Rhodes opened with roll call, approving last meeting’s minutes and a group question, meant as an icebreaker to help loosen up the group.

“The goal of the Senate meetings is to tackle big issues and give feedback to leadership. We want to be available for fellow students and understand what is going on on campus. Our goal committees are targeted toward specific issues,” Rhodes said after the meeting.

After addressing these initial items, the first of two guest speakers was next on the meeting’s agenda. Brandon Dyer, Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Success, began by seeking input on developing the college’s strategic enrollment plan. He stated that he wanted to make “everything easy but the learning” when enrolling, applying for financial aid and for students seeking different resources offered by EvCC.

Story continues below advertisement

One Senate member informed Dyer that a block to accessing services provided by the college was that many students were unfamiliar with which resources were available to them. A solution to help mend this particular problem was put forth, discussing the consolidation of the specific forms for requesting each resource individually into a single document.

Confusion among older students, increasing enrollment numbers and the lack of classes available after work hours were next in Dyer’s oral presentation. He explained the college’s plan for increasing the quality in these areas, effectively answering the large magnitude of questions stemming from the Senate members. During this portion of the discussion Dyer mentioned that in order to raise the enrollment numbers and attract more people to EvCC, programs which lead directly to paying jobs need to be offered and advertised.

After Dyer’s presentation, the Senate members had updates to their current and future plans for certain committees for him before he left.

The Game Room Committee stated that they were looking for a potential location for a gaming space. The committee intends to purchase a “Switch, Xbox and PS5” for the game center, along with providing other activities for students to enjoy, such as a ping pong table. Staffing the space was a priority mentioned, as the equipment would require supervision and help with monitoring/resolving conflicts.

A committee with the task of creating a sensory room explained to Dyer that they were brainstorming possible spots around campus that would house it. Filling the area with bean-bag chairs, adjustable tables, soothing colors, yoga mats, a noise machine and a hammock were put forth as ideas for amenities. The sensory room intends to offer different activities for sensory seeking/avoiding individuals as well.

Another group that had progress to report was the Art Committee. Their goal is to go around to the different art classes with a presentation about filling Parks Student Union with student art, replacing the art currently on display. Dyer stated that it resembled “outdated, elevator art”. The idea of producing a large, single piece collaborated by a group of student artists was floated.

Other possibilities for locations for displaying the artwork of students include Shuksan Hall, with a technology based theme. The overall purpose behind this goal is to help foster connections between the college and students.

Once Dyer was finished with his business, the second speaker prepared his presentation for the ASB Senate. Ed Alexander, Executive Director of Technology Services, used a slideshow to accompany his discussion of which services his department were altering or enhancing for EvCC faculty and students.

Alexander said that Tech Services reported a major issue students faced revolved around being unaware or unsure of how to access their student email. This has made communication with students difficult and some end up using their personal email for school purposes.

An idea being workshopped by Tech Services is implementing a policy requiring everyone to use their campus email for communications involving the college. The policy would help streamline communications, making it easier for everyone. A Senate member brought to Alexander’s attention the possibility of advertising the EvCC Discord server for aiding new students.

Alexander notified the Senate about changes to technology standards surrounding Title II regulations that were to be implemented by 2026. All class information, assignments, attached documentation, books and resources must be made adaptable to technology such as screen readers, color/contrast changes and low vision adjustments.

The Tech Services department will undertake a big project over the next year, as they will be going over everything, including the EvCC website. The process will include checking resources to make sure they qualify and to apply all these aspects to messages and documents sent out by the college.

After both guest speakers were through, the Senate rounded the meeting off with multiple committee reports. The Equity and Social Justice Committee discussed Washington’s 2021 Senate Bill 5227, which ensures that training is provided to faculty, staff and students to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

The committee brought to attention supporting the onboarding of a new Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as the position is currently vacant; constructing workshops for students and staff; important funding surveys and establishing a Bias Response Team.

Budget hearing reports for next year and a committee around student engagement, which included upcoming Senate Info Bites events and Clubfest on Feb. 13 updates, were among the final topics brought forth.

“I’m in charge of advertising the student government … the Senate in general, so that we get more visibility — so that people know what the student government is doing for the college. I’m also a link between other student bodies like the ambassadors, TAB … I’m a bridge to help establish communication.,” David Umeh, Vice President of Student Engagement, said.

The ASB Senate meeting adjourned at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 31 and the members of the Senate disembarked, preparing for the next one in two weeks.