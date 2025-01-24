The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Opinion: Banning TikTok — A Threat to Free Speech or a Necessary Step?

Elyviah Payton, Social Media ManagerJanuary 24, 2025
Jax Delosreyes

In today’s digital age, platforms like TikTok have become more than just apps — they’re cultural hubs that connect millions of people worldwide through videos, trends, and discussions.

But with TikTok at the center of calls for a ban, largely due to concerns over national security, a major question emerges.

Are we willing to compromise our freedom of speech for the sake of security? Given TikTok’s widespread influence, especially among younger generations, the debate surrounding its potential ban has grown more complex. With millions of people using the app every day, a ban would likely alter how we connect and express ourselves online, which raises questions about how we protect our digital rights in this new era.

Taylor Monares is among many EvCC students that were staying informed about the fate of TikTok in the U.S. (Provided by Taylor Monares)

On the evening of Jan. 18, TikTok users across the U.S. were stunned to find the app temporarily inaccessible.

Story continues below advertisement

This sudden, although brief ban, left millions without their favorite platform for sharing, learning, and connecting. While access was restored within hours, the incident highlights the growing tension between national security concerns and free speech in the digital age.

Some critics argue that TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a Chinese tech company, poses a unique national security threat. Unlike U.S.-based tech companies, Chinese companies are subject to laws requiring them to share data with the Chinese government upon request. This has fueled concerns that TikTok’s data collection practices, including tracking location, browsing history, and other sensitive user information, could be exploited for espionage or influence operations.

However, many other tech companies, including Facebook and Google, gather similar data — yet they largely remain under U.S. jurisdiction. So, why focus solely on TikTok? Are we more concerned with the platform’s ownership than with the bigger picture of data privacy?

The truth is, while TikTok’s ownership may amplify valid concerns, we should not ignore the larger issue of data privacy regulation across all social media platforms. If we’re going to scrutinize TikTok, we need to hold all tech companies to the same standard, ensuring greater transparency and accountability about how our personal information is handled.

Instead of pointing fingers at one app, it is time to take a step back and push for better regulations across the board. Taylor Monares, a student at EvCC, highlighted that TikTok’s primary national security concern stems from its ownership by ByteDance. “Chinese laws require companies to cooperate with government intelligence requests, raising fears that TikTok data could be accessed by the Chinese government,” Monares said.

This concern, coupled with the potential for algorithmic manipulation, sets TikTok apart from other platforms. Fears are it could subtly influence public opinion or spread disinformation favorable to foreign interests. When asked about how TikTok’s data collection practices compare to U.S.-based companies like Facebook or Google, Monares noted that TikTok collects similar types of data, such as location, device information, and user behavior.

However, the key difference according to Monares, lies in how and where the data might be stored or accessed. “U.S.-based companies are subject to American privacy laws and oversight, whereas TikTok’s data infrastructure and ownership by a foreign entity complicate transparency.”

TikTok isn’t just a place for fun videos — it’s become a powerful space for self-expression, activism, and even social movements like #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo. These movements gained traction thanks to viral TikTok content, which helped marginalized communities amplify their voices and organize.

For younger generations, particularly Gen Z, TikTok has become a major platform for raising awareness and making political statements that resonate worldwide. Beyond activism, TikTok provides a creative outlet where users can express themselves authentically. The platform’s short-form videos encourage a raw, unfiltered approach to communication, which is something that sets it apart from other, more polished social media sites.

If TikTok were banned, it would cut off a vital means of expression for many people, especially those who rely on it for both personal and political expression. Monares also addressed whether concerns about TikTok’s ownership are more about geopolitics than actual data privacy risks.

“Partially, yes,” she said. “While the data privacy risks are real, they are not entirely unique to TikTok. However, TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company ties directly into broader geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, making the issue a focal point in this rivalry.”

The weekend ban served as a chilling reminder of how fragile our digital spaces for free expression can be. It briefly cut off a platform many use to voice opinions, learn about current events and engage in global conversations. EvCC students, for example, use TikTok not just for entertainment, but to keep up with current events, connect with peers, and engage in larger societal conversations.

A permanent TikTok ban could have real consequences. Many students rely on the app for educational purposes, social engagement, and creative expression. If the app were to disappear, these students would lose an important tool for both their personal and academic lives.

TikTok is a space where people come together around shared interests. Without it, we could see a significant loss in community and collaboration. TikTok has become an essential tool for communication — one that many students simply can’t afford to lose.

Discussing the potential impact on students and younger generations, Monares emphasized the importance of TikTok for activism and self-expression. “A TikTok ban could significantly affect younger generations who use the platform as a creative outlet, a space for self-expression, and a tool for activism.”

For students at EvCC, TikTok serves as a unique community-driven platform that fosters creativity, communication, and shared experiences.

If we allow TikTok to be banned for national security reasons, what’s next? If we justify censorship based on one platform, what’s stopping the government from doing the same to other apps that challenge the status quo?

This opens up a dangerous precedent, where the line between national security and freedom of expression becomes increasingly blurred. It’s a slippery slope, one that could eventually undermine the very principles that make free speech so vital in democratic societies.

Monares pointed out that TikTok has become a vital platform for marginalized communities, enabling users from underrepresented groups to reach global audiences. “Its algorithm allows for the amplification of issues like racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and mental health awareness.”

Losing TikTok could disproportionately affect these communities, removing a powerful tool for visibility and advocacy. History has shown us that governments will often use national security as a reason to restrict free speech. Take the post-9/11 surveillance programs, for instance. While they were designed to protect the country, it led to widespread violations of privacy and sparked major debates about the balance between the safety of the country and individual freedoms.

The same could happen with TikTok — where a ban is seen as a quick fix for data privacy concerns but ultimately ignores the deeper issue of how we regulate all tech companies. Instead of targeting one app in particular, we need to advocate for a more comprehensive approach to data privacy.

Many throughout the country took the time to express their opinion on the discussion regarding TikTok. (Provided by Getty Images)

Let us focus on creating clear, enforceable rules that hold every platform accountable for how it collects and uses our data. Let us make sure these rules are applied equally across the board, so no platform is above scrutiny.

The temporary TikTok ban sets a concerning precedent. If the government can shut down one app overnight, what’s stopping them from censoring other platforms in the name of national security? This erosion of digital freedom could lead to a future where tech companies and their users live in fear of abrupt restrictions.

The debate over whether to ban TikTok goes beyond just one app. It’s about how we navigate the intersection of technology, security, and freedom in the 21st century.

For EvCC students, the stakes are high. This is not just about losing access to a platform, but about the very freedoms we rely on to communicate, learn, and advocate. As we grapple with complex issues like data privacy and national security, we must ensure that the solutions we implement prioritize transparency, fairness, and the voices of those who stand to lose the most.

The brief TikTok ban should serve as a wake-up call for lawmakers and users alike. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive, transparent policies that address data privacy without jeopardizing the freedoms that define our democracy. As we navigate these challenges, we must prioritize solutions that safeguard both security and the right to free expression.

The question isn’t simply whether TikTok should be banned, but whether we’re willing to risk our core freedoms in the name of national security.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Nancy Jones has been teaching others photography at EvCC since 2014.
A life lived through photography: A profile of Nancy Jones
The "Bead Who You Are" event with crafting tables on the right and the material tables to the left.
Bead yourself: A look into bracelet making and identity
Interacting with other students is one of the reasons people give for preferring in-person learning.
Online or On-Campus: Which is the preferred learning option at EvCC?
Artist cowboy is the illustrator of the countless pieces of art featured in the showcase.
Ordinary Revelations: Russell Day Gallery unveils new art exhibit for January
EvCC celebrates the Lunar New Year annually on campus.
Local Lunar New Year Tradition
(left to right) LSU President Jesus Palma Guillen, Abril Delamora Gonzalez, Jericho Lawler, Ivonne Salazar.
Dia de los Muertos event brings tradition to PSU
More in Entertainment
Ashton Rabey and Venom are taking classes through the Youth Re-Engagement program. Jason Lindamood is the GSA president and a hooved mythical creature.
Slideshow: Nightmare on Trojan Way
“I’m a skeptical believer and I do my best to try and debunk what it is that I am experiencing… If I am not able to find enough information to debunk something, then that leaves the door open for the mysteries,” Heather Uhl said.
A spirit in the stacks
"I think that every social media platform has their downfalls and their pros," said student Makaelyn Canell.
TikTok goes the clock for Gen Z's favorite app
Dakota Johnson stars as the grumpy paramedic-turned-clairvoyant, Cassie Webb.
Madame Web: Quick! Get the Raid!
Barry Keoghan as main character Oliver Quick plotting at a dinner party in "Saltburn."
Saltburn: Visually interesting, shocking?
Concert coming to Conference Center
Concert coming to Conference Center
More in Headlines
A fully healthy Trojans squad hope to show what they are truly capable of.
Trojans Target Playoff Comeback
Election day is Nov. 5. If you still need to turn in your ballot, there is a ballot box located at 915 N. Broadway, Everett, WA 98201, outside of the WSU Everett campus.
Opinion: Vote like your life depends on it
A cemetery decorated and prepped for day of the dead located in Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán, Mexico.
Remembering our ancestors
Welter finished the season with a 3.59 ERA over 42.2 innings with 38 strikeouts.
Welter's strong outing not enough in 13-inning loss
Lilyana Salazar and Danah Marouf lead students in a Palestinian solidarity protest march.
Walkout for solidarity with Palestine
(left to right) ASB Senate members Gary Norris, VP of Administration Viola Nguyen and VP of Student Engagement Zoey Rhodes staying behind to help rearrange the classroom.
ASB meets, encourages students to speak up
About the Contributors
Elyviah Payton
Elyviah Payton, Social Media Manager
What is your dream job My dream job is to work in magazine editing or public relations in New York. I haven't decided yet, but maybe both. I like to believe that I can do it all. Where does the Clipper fit in to your long term goals? The Clipper plays a huge role in my long-term goals by giving me hands-on experience in journalism and media communications. Working on the newspaper allows me to develop my writing, editing, and storytelling skills, which are essential for both public relations and magazine editing. It also helps me understand how to engage an audience and manage content—skills that will be invaluable as I pursue a career in the fashion and beauty industries. Through The Clipper, I am able to build a portfolio and network with others in the field, which will help me as I work toward my dream of working in public relations or as a magazine editor. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing?  When I'm not doing things for the Clipper, I am either studying, napping, or just binging my tv show (Grey's Anatomy.) I also have two cats named Kevin and Frank who take up majority of my time as well.
Jax Delosreyes
Jax Delosreyes, Visuals Editor
What interests you about journalism? The ability to persuade and offer information to the public has always been an interesting dilemma to me. Journalism uses media (newspapers, radio, social media, etc) in a way that allows people to access a plethora of information. Whether it’s as truthful as it can be or littered with bias, it’s often a small blip into what the current culture and environment is and gives us a way to look back on history through the lens of being a human. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? Positivity and finding human stories in the community. It’s often hard to find emphasis in the little things in life that make it interesting and fun day to day. Sometimes it’s nice to slow down and read something that gives you a chuckle or a smile. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Outside of the Clipper, I can be found digitally drawing/animating, crafting something with clay or fabric, or slowly chipping away at stories I’ve been meaning to tell. When I’m not creating something, I like to play indie video games with friends like No Straight Roads (NSR), Slime Rancher, Lethal Company, ULTRAKILL, and recently Webfishing.