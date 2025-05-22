Sadness, pain & moving on: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s newest album

Selena Gomez has never been afraid to be vulnerable in her songs, and Benny Blanco definitely knows how to make a hit. The newly engaged couple teamed up on an album called “I Said I Love You First” that was released on March 21 and fans are obsessed, including me.



Both parties have always been good at writing lyrics and making hit songs, so “I Said I Love You First” is essentially the best of both worlds. Ever since the couple got together, fans have been waiting for Blanco to help Gomez come out of “music retirement” by helping her create some new songs, but what we weren’t expecting was an entire album.

This album is filled with songs that serve as a reminder that love isn’t always perfect like in the movies, and that sometimes love can be ugly and hurt.

With 14 tracks total on the originally released album, Gomez and Blanco guide us through all the ups and downs — giving too much, falling hard and learning how to move on. This album shows the very real and raw version of love.

“I Said I Love You First” presents themes of healing, vulnerability, self-worth, empowerment and insecurity. It has a mix of sounds such as soft r&b, indie pop and some late-night dreamy vibes. The production is pretty simple throughout the songs, mostly piano and soft guitars, letting Gomez’s voice and emotions do most of the work.

There are a few songs featuring other well-known artists, such as Gracie Abrams, The Marías and Tainy, and one even produced with Charli XCX. All in all, I think this album has given a lot for fans to work with.

Track-by-Track Review with Scoring:



“I Said I Love You First”

This track, the namesake of the album, plays a real recording of Gomez’s Disney Channel goodbye speech, containing her thanking everyone and explaining how hard it is to move on. This feels like a huge moment, because it shows how far she has come since then. This speech is quite emotional and sets the tone for the entire album. 100/10.

“Younger and Hotter Than Me”

The second track is Gomez being very open about feeling jealous and insecure seeing the person you love move on to somebody else, especially when that person is younger and “hotter” than she is. Instead of trying to act strong, she is just honest about how much it hurts. It is clear that the lyrics come from a place of pain. 8/10.



“Call Me When You Break Up” (feat. Gracie Abrams)

This title’s first impression is that this song is about Gomez waiting for her ex to break up with his new significant other, however it’s not. It is instead about Gomez missing her best friend. This song is more upbeat compared to the others, Gomez singing about wanting her friend back after they had drifted apart due to a relationship. The back and forth between Gomez and Abrams makes the song feel like a real conversation with your best friend, the two wanting to say “I miss you,” but not knowing how to put it. 10/10.



“Ojos Tristes” (feat. The Marías)

This song is about when you still care about someone, but you know that you have to let them go. “Ojos Tristes” means “Sad Eyes,” and the entire vibe of the track matches that. Gomez and Maria Zardoya, the lead singer of The Marías, sing both in English and Spanish, making it feel far more emotional and personal. Even though the music is soft and dreamy, the lyrics cut deep. 10/10.

“Don’t Wanna Cry”

This track is about being stuck in a relationship where you’re constantly getting hurt, yet you can’t walk away from it. Gomez sings about feeling invisible with her partner, but still continues to stay, blaming herself for the pain that she’s feeling. The chorus repeats “I don’t wanna cry now,” showing how she suppressed her feelings and emotions to avoid confrontation in the past relationship. The song ends with her suggesting that she is ready to move on and actually let go. 7/10.

“Sunset Blvd”

This song takes a closer look into the newly engaged couple’s relationship. It’s inspired by their first date on Sunset Boulevard and has themes of vulnerability mixed with public exposure. Gomez sings about the risk and excitement of loving someone openly. It is ultimately a celebration of their relationship and their intimate bond, along with their willingness to embrace each other fully. 11/10.

“Cowboy”

This song is an expression of empowerment and desire. Gomez uses the metaphor of a cowboy to represent her adventurous new relationship with Blanco. The lyrics, “Put your hands on me, ride it like a cowboy,” shift a sense of dominance mixed with confidence, while also embracing themes of liberation and control. It also features an uncredited outro by rapper GloRilla, adding a twist that reinforces the themes of female empowerment. 10/10.

“Bluest Flame”

This one is my personal favorite. Produced not only by Blanco, but also by Charli XCX, it’s fast, fun and filled with energy. Gomez sings about a love connection that is addicting, wild and exciting all at the same time. Upbeat, it gives off a pop-party night club vibe. Unlike the others, it is not a sad song at all, and is more about her getting lost in the best parts of being with someone. 1000000/10.

“How Does It Feels To Be Forgotten”

When this song was released, fans speculated that it was Gomez calling out one of her ex’s, but I think it’s way deeper than that. You can hear both her strength and pain throughout the song, and that’s what makes it (in my opinion) one of the most painful songs on the album. 9.5/10.

“Do You Wanna Be Perfect”

This 38 second track is Gomez stating that everyone wants to be perfect all of the time — but she is tired of trying to live up to those standards, and has realized you should not try to be, since nobody is perfect. 10/10.

“You Said You Were Sorry”

In this song, Gomez finds closure through a dream. Her lyrics convey a sense of strength, aiding the realization that you don’t need a real apology from someone to heal from past relationship trauma. It’s a gentle reminder that closure can come from within. 8.5/10.

“I Can’t Get Enough” (feat. Tainy)

Though upbeat, if you listen to the lyrics, Gomez sings about how she isn’t able to stay away from a person who isn’t good for her, almost like an addiction. This song is fun to dance to, but the meaning behind the lyrics is more emotional. 10/10

“Don’t Take It Personally”

Gomez shared that the lyrics in this song were actual words that someone once spoke to her. Instead of trying to make this a “revenge song,” all she had to do was simply mix that conversation with the music, letting the words speak for themselves. It is a sad song, but you can tell that she’s taking back her power and control. 11/10.

“Scared of Loving You”

This is the last track on the originally released album. Gomez reflects on her past, while also remarking on her openness with her new relationship. Due to the past, she is scared to love Blanco, but her desire and longing for reassurance shines through. 10/10.

My Final Thoughts:



I Said I Love You First is a phenomenally made album.

Every track reads like a private journal that they could’ve kept to themselves, but instead chose to share with their fans. You can tell that this album was delicately made, and a way for Gomez to heal. Each song feels like a different moment in a relationship, the good parts and the ugly parts, and that is what makes it so beautiful. Even when the beats are fun and sound like they should be in a club, if you listen closer to the lyrics, it always brings it back to her real emotions.

Gomez and Blanco have created something that will stick with you, even once it ends and that, to me, is the best kind of music.