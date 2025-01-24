The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Ordinary Revelations: Russell Day Gallery unveils new art exhibit for January

Arlo Popa, Staff ReporterJanuary 24, 2025
Jeff Sass
Artist cowboy is the illustrator of the countless pieces of art featured in the showcase.

A must add to your social calendar this month is a visual journey at the Ordinary Revelations Sketchbook Showcase, running through Jan. 30.

The art show kicked off in the Russell Day Gallery on Jan. 5, with a special reception on Jan. 9. This exhibit invites you to explore the artistic evolution of cowboy (aka Indira/Indra), a former EvCC student and current UW electrical engineering major. While his academic focus may be in engineering, cowboy’s passion for art shines through in the collection of sketchbooks filled over the past five years.

At the reception, guests were greeted warmly. Cowboy stood near an entrance table, where they offered sparkling water, stickers with the “Ordinary Revelations” logo, and copies of cowboy’s mini-zines, featuring art from his showcase.

He created a total of five art zines, each with a different theme — ranging from self portraits, to colleges, to his time at EvCC. Each one could also be opened up to show cowboy’s favorite piece from the collection at a larger scale on the back. Next to these zines, there were many sharpies laid out. Guests grabbed zines and sharpies, curious to find out what the sharpies were for.

The most impactful element of the show were the dozens of small drawings dangling down from the ceiling- each strung up at varying lengths. They were one of the first things you noticed upon entering the space, as the sketches hung by sisal rope stood in stark contrast to the modern sleekness of the Cascade Learning Resource Center.

There were four groups, each with dozens of different sketches from different time periods of cowboy’s life, laminated prints from cowboy’s sketchbooks spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The sketches contained a wide variety of subjects – so different, in fact, it locked you in. Some drawings were ink sketches of the EvCC campus, colored with highlighters and pen, while others were gesture drawings of people passing by on the street or performing at in Parks Cafe.

Others contained fun doodles of characters from shows like Arcane and Scott Pilgrim, juxtaposed by pages of furious pen strokes and dark colors of angry, vent art. Some pages were crammed to the brim with art, others featured only a single word. Right behind the drawings of cowboy and his friends, there were collages made with cereal boxes and leaves. Also included were pages full of words, quotes in different languages like Spanish and sign language, others, a cutout from a book.

“It varies from really playful and silly to dark and elaborate,” Sabina Araya , a viewer at the showcase said

What set this display apart from most is that the viewer was encouraged to get up close and personal to the art- to touch these laminated drawings and flip them over. Many people accidently walked into a few drawings in an effort to see them all. It was effortless to get lost in the art. “I love tugging on them and watching them bounce or watch them move in the wind” Becca Lewis, an attendee of the event and friend of the artist said.

Dozens of drawings hanging from the ceiling were the first things many visitors noticed when attending the exhibit.
(Arlo Popa)

The interactivity didn’t end there though — it turns out, the many sharpies near the entrance were for the guests to take and draw on the back wall. The wall was full of drawings — each of varying technique.

One person drew an elaborate dragon, others drew sketches of themselves, but the most common motif was chickens. There were many, many chicken doodles. To combat this invasion of chickens, someone contributed a cat in a scarf. There’s a reason, however, this “someone”, (your’s truly) is a writer- not an artist.

Since the exhibit was centered around cowboy’s sketchbooks, the original sketchbooks were on display as well. Located on stands encased by brown paper, visitors were invited to draw on the displays with sharpies as well. The stands went in chronological order and zig-zagged into the back of the room.

The sketchbooks were not only full of doodles, but notes-to-self, class notes, collages, receipts, tickets and fortunes – they were so personal, a visual diary.

“I wouldn’t even let people touch my sketchbooks,” cowboy recalled. He grabbed his old sketchbook from off the table and held it open to two pages — gripping both sides tightly- “I would show them a page — like this — and that was it!”

Now, five years worth of sketchbooks lay on public display, being picked up, looked through, and inspected by every attendee- for a whole month, nonetheless.

To further emphasize just how personal these sketchbooks were, cowboy said that he had a part in creating every sketchbook too — fabricating the black covers out of cheerio boxes, old skinny jeans, other cloth and cardboard he found. Each cover was handmade — and three empty sketchbooks displayed on the walls were fully bound by cowboy.

Noticeably, many of cowboy’s sketches were self portraits and portraits of his friends. Cowboy laughed when complimented on them. He said that growing up, he felt very anxious and insecure about themselves. He had never drawn himself, focusing on the world around them instead.

After coming to EvCC, and building new connections and friends, many of which attended the showcase, he began to feel more comfortable in his skin. One day, cowboy finally decided to sit with themselves and draw his face for the first time — and he began to like it more and more with each drawing. One of the magazines on the table at the entrance was full of cowboy’s self-portraits.

“This is a statement to my personal growth,” cowboy said.

When asked what inspired him to take such a big leap — to put themselves fully out there and display the last five years of his life in a gallery, cowboy mentioned that it wasn’t his idea. It was Chris Larson’s, art director of the Russell Day Gallery. Cowboy liked going to the Russell Day Gallery at EvCC with friends, to kill time or to just enjoy the art. Cowboy went often, eventually meeting Larson.

One day, Larson had taken notice of cowboy’s artistic talent and suggested cowboy should have his own exhibit. Cowboy had no idea what to show — he didn’t have enough “amazing” pieces to have a full exhibit- unaware the perfect pieces were right in his hands.

A few examples of the drawings hanged. (Arlo Popa)

It goes to show that even if you think you don’t have the “right” kind of art, or if you think your work is just “ordinary” — bringing a visual journey of vulnerability, struggles, joy and growth can make a powerful statement.

Overall, the “Ordinary Revelations” Sketchbook Showcase was a charming and engaging experience. The interactive elements of the exhibit, the warm toned lights illuminating cowboy’s work, and the refreshments made the exhibit feel very inviting.

Many friend groups came to the reception — some knowing cowboy, others who didn’t. There were even non-students from the Everett community there too. Many people forget that exhibits like this are open to the public — and a great way to spend time with friends without spending money.

Gallery shows not only support artists, but also serve as a great third place for those looking to escape their houses and surround themselves with art.

About the Contributors
Arlo Popa
Arlo Popa, Staff Reporter
What brought you to the Clipper? I joined the Clipper on an instructor’s recommendation. In the spring of 2024, I needed just one more elective to graduate. So, I decided to take a Journalism class, thinking it would be an easy way to finish up. But life is strange— and this class sparked a passion for journalism I never knew I had. After graduating, I returned to EvCC and was encouraged to take more journalism and writing courses before continuing my studies at university. I'm excited to join the Clipper staff, as it's a great opportunity to hone my writing skills and cover topics I care about- especially local news in the Everett area.   What is your dream job? My dream job would be as a videographer and editor in news production. However, one day, I would love to help create worlds through films—either through cinematography, direction, or editing.  I’m a huge movie buff, so working on films in any way, shape, or form would be a huge dream come true.   If all that fails, I plan on going down to Florida and auditioning for Tinker Bell at the Disney World.  That works too.   When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Working as a barista, you’ll most likely find me crafting a cup of coffee, sweeping and re-sweeping messy lobby floors, or running to grab more milk from the back before the after-school rush of kids swarms our tiny shop. Outside work, I love making and watching films, playing bass, doodling in my sketchbook, rollerblading, or exploring random coffee shops and hiking trails.
Jeff Sass
Jeff Sass, Editor in Chief
What interests you about journalism? I believe journalism can offer me a career that I am passionate about. I hope I can try to help change the world by reporting on current events and holding powerful people accountable for their actions. What is an issue or topic you are interested about? Politics. Over the past few years, I have been paying more attention to what has been occurring on a state and federal level involving the government. While doing this, I discovered that if I wanted to try to change anything, I needed to participate in voting on issues and elections. I always try to keep myself informed on current issues in order to help me decide which way I will vote. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? I love to play video games.  The genres I enjoy playing are RPG and Action/Adventure games. Also, I go fishing for salmon and crab with my dad out in Puget Sound.