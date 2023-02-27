Headlines
Photo: Trojan Baseball goes 1-1 versus Wenatchee Valley
Luke hits Buzzer-Beater, lifts Trojan to rivalry win
Trojan women lose to Edmonds, fall to 0-12 in North Division
Campus Life
Love is in The Air at the Winter Club Fest
Trojans Secure Big Road Win, Stay Alive For NWAC Tournament Berth
Nate Oberg, Sports Editor|February 27, 2023
Recent Stories
Trojans Lose Big Halftime Lead, Drop Key North Division Game
EvCC To Offer 4 Year Degree in Applied Sciences
The Everett Clipper’s Artist Spotlight – February 2023
Culture
TRIO Students Take a Trip to See an Iconic Dance Group
Trojan Men’s Basketball lose 4th straight game, Fall to Skagit Valley 87-78
Keith Hessler Looks to Continue EvCC’s Tradition of Winning
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Δ