Incoming Editor-in-Chief: Nichole Bascue Shares Vision for Next Year’s Coverage

As spring quarter ends there is a torch passing within The Clipper. And as the new Editor-in-Chief, I couldn’t feel prouder to carry it. The 2019-20 Clipper editor team were true innovators that helped shape the new normal within a school closure and a pandemic. Even though the print publications were paused, the staff in the new online only format continued to be dedicated to hard news and the community experience.

When The Clipper begins its coverage again in the fall I’m excited to maintain and strengthen our relationship with the community by continuing to provide local news with student perspectives. Along with this we will strive to enhance the reader experience by turning coverage towards under-represented issues with inclusive reporting. I hope to continue the growth of our online presence with our website and social media over the course of the school year with an assortment of multimedia content.

The Clipper will continue to serve our readers by telling the community’s stories with accuracy, integrity and by remaining a resource for those who seek answers in this unprecedented time. Thank you to the previous Clipper staff, all our readers and EvCC staff and students. The 2020-21 Clipper team are proud to carry on the 1941 tradition of keeping the light of journalism ablaze.

Enjoy the summer break and The Clipper will see you all in the fall.

Sincerely,

Nichole Bascue, Editor-in-Chief 2020-21