Letter From the Incoming Editor-in-Chief

With the spring quarter coming to an end, I am honored to be named the new Editor-in-Chief. After spending this last year in an online-only class setting, I am looking forward to returning to campus in the fall.

This past year I saw The Clipper bring in 23 PNAJE awards, the most awards The Clipper has received in a single year. I hope to maintain that quality of excellence in the upcoming year.

When the fall quarter begins I plan on continuing The Clipper’s legacy of being the voice of the students, by using them as reliable sources and telling stories from their perspective.

Some things to look forward to in the fall; The Clipper’s return to print, the hiring of a social media manager to expand our coverage all while providing up-to-date campus news, along with game recaps and important student information.

As someone who has yet to set foot on campus or seen The Clipper in print, I hope to provide an unbiased opinion on what The Clipper can be, a news organization without the limit of what it has become during the pandemic, while continuing the success of this past year. I plan on developing the broadcasting portion of our organization and to use the various multimedia outlets provided on campus to give the news an audible student voice.

I want to thank everyone on the previous staff of The Clipper, who provided it with one of the most successful years in its history. The 2021-2022 Clipper team hopes to continue the tradition of reporting accurate news coverage with reliable sourcing and thought provoking content.

I hope everyone has an amazing summer, and I am looking forward to seeing you on campus in the fall.

Sincerely,

Josh Amick, Editor-in-Chief 2021-2022