The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Remembering our ancestors

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, honors those who have passed on.
Alexis Delgado, Staff ReporterOctober 29, 2024
Alexis Delgado
A cemetery decorated and prepped for day of the dead located in Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán, Mexico.

As the crisp air of fall sets in and Halloween decorations line the streets, there’s another celebration that emerges, rich in history and meaning but often misunderstood.

The Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is not a Mexican version of Halloween, but a centuries-old tradition that honors the memories of loved ones who have passed away. Vibrant and full of life, this holiday carries deep cultural roots, blending indigenous practices with Catholic influences. But what is this colorful celebration really about?

For those on campus who don’t know much about it, now is the time to discover the beauty and significance behind the Day of the Dead and hopefully add it to future fall traditions.

Day of the Dead isn’t just some recent holiday, it goes back hundreds of years. In 1325, During the time of the Aztec empire, most of the holiday’s spiritual rituals and beliefs from the Natives (Mexicas) surrounded the significance of death not as something sorrowful, but as a celebration and honoring the Lady of the Dead and Queen of Mictlān (Aztec underworld), Mictēcacihuātl.

Story continues below advertisement

Fast forward to 1519, Spanish conquistadors arrived to the land, bringing in Roman Catholicism. Fascinated by the passion the Mexicas had for death, the Spaniards fused Catholicism with their traditions, with festivals in which families come together and decorate gravestones by bringing food and flowers for those in the afterlife coming back to see us.

Day of the Dead is celebrated on two days: Nov. 1, which is dedicated to the lives of deceased children and infants, and Nov. 2, which is for anyone in your life who has passed away. A common misconception is that some people feel they cannot partake in this holiday because it is a tradition from Mexico. In fact, honoring ancestors and friends is something that anyone can partake in for Day of the Dead.

Latinx Student Union (LSU) honors tradition by inviting all students for food, fun, conversation and to add their own memory tokens to an ofrenda in PSU. (Alexis Delgado)

Here’s how you can celebrate. Set up an ofrenda (altar) using tables, shelves or anything that can be used to display items. Put up photos of deceased family members, friends and yes, even pets! Around the ofrenda and beside the photos, place foods and snacks. Foods most commonly used for ofrendas are fruits, glasses of water and Mexican sweet bread. Bonus points if you put some of their favorite beverages or snacks from when they were here. And finally, place some candles around the ofrenda along with flowers, especially marigolds.

At EvCC, the Latinx Student Union (LSU) shares their thoughts and passions about Day of the Dead and what it means to them:

“Día de Los Muertos is a special holiday Celebrated Nov. 1 and 2 in which we commemorate our loved ones who have passed. It means a lot that we get to share our culture, tradition with all of EvCC and we hope to spread the word on what Día de Los Muertos actually is,” said LSU President Jesus Palma Guillen.

“The day of the dead to me is a day to celebrate my loved ones that are not here with me today and to hear stories about all the wonderful things about them,” Abril Gonzalez said. “It means a lot to me that EvCC is celebrating it and recognizing it because it makes me feel appreciated and happy that other people that didn’t grow up having this tradition, celebration like we did are joining us to honor our loved ones.”

“It’s a good feeling being able to celebrate a holiday as special as el Día de los Muertos with the students and staff at EVCC. Having a welcoming and open space on campus to share our tradition of honoring our past loved ones is a beautiful thing. And it’s great that others are willing to participate and put objects and pictures of their past family, friends, and pets on our shared ofrenda,” Adriana Aequihua said.

A shared ofrenda? That’s right – on campus you can join in and celebrate your loved ones from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested can bring their own photo of someone important who has passed on and place it on an altar in the Trojan annex in PSU. Additionally, food, fun and activities will be available.

Día de los Muertos transcends cultural boundaries. Everyone is invited to celebrate and remember their loved ones who have passed on. By embracing the tradition of creating ofrendas, sharing stories and participating in communal festivities, we not only honor the dead but also enrich our own lives with a deeper understanding of heritage and the universal human experience of loss and remembrance.

Whether you have deep roots in this tradition or are just discovering its beauty, Día de los Muertos offers a timeless reminder of the enduring bonds that connect us all.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Raquel Rodriguez and Kirk Ralston deep in conversation (forward) while Kimbell Krausz and Syrille Jones have their own conversation (background).
Indigenous Peoples' Day: Celebrating resilience
“I’m a skeptical believer and I do my best to try and debunk what it is that I am experiencing… If I am not able to find enough information to debunk something, then that leaves the door open for the mysteries,” Heather Uhl said.
A spirit in the stacks
Marilyn Dotson
Breaking the ice with beats: Exploring music taste across campus
Jennifer McNiel works in The Writing Center tutoring students.
Earn while you learn with a campus job
(Left to right) Amer Quilala, Monica Mandapat, Joe Caigoy, Ian McCoy and Matthew Marquez show off their vocal talents for EvCCs Asian American and Pacific Islander month.
Filosophy brings song and culture to Jackson Center
Dr. Brown said between 11% and 30% of college students are neurodivergent.
Recognizing neurodiversity on campus
More in Culture
Jamie Curtismith with the colorful centerpiece of her mixed media showcase.
Jamie Curtismith jumps "Off the Frame" in Russell Day Gallery showcase
Ole Borstad & Isaac Buse eating Vietnamese pho at the Feasts of Asia event.
Building community in the kitchen
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
A lone figure looks into every camera lens photographing the police vehicle set ablaze by Margaret Channon.
The Clipper Remembers May 30, 2020
The Everett Clipper's Artist Spotlight - February 2023
The Everett Clipper's Artist Spotlight - February 2023
EvCC students and faculty along with Clipper Reporter Aiden Luhr unite after the Alvin Ailey Performance.
TRIO Students Take a Trip to See an Iconic Dance Group
More in Features
Election day is Nov. 5. If you still need to turn in your ballot, there is a ballot box located at 915 N. Broadway, Everett, WA 98201, outside of the WSU Everett campus.
Opinion: Vote like your life depends on it
Giant structures engaging guests to take pictures and create memories with as they wait in line or exit the house.
Nightmare on 9: A haunting opportunity
"I think that every social media platform has their downfalls and their pros," said student Makaelyn Canell.
TikTok goes the clock for Gen Z's favorite app
Textbooks, 12-step program literature and coins that represent time spent in recovery.
Second chances through recovery
Eems engaged the audience with commanding stage presence.
Eems throws audience through a loop
Carson Burns finished his freshman season batting .277 with one home run.
Athletes walk tightrope of responsibilities
About the Contributor
Alexis Delgado
Alexis Delgado, Staff Reporter

What is your dream job?

My dream job is to work for a brand or company in public relations. I have had a creative drive since I was a little lad. If we want to get into specifics, I would love to be an advertising, promotions or marketing manager. Just the thought of being behind the creative details and ideas for commercials, billboards, media ads or even trailers for movies would be extremely fun.

Where does the Clipper fit in to your long term goals?

The Clipper allows me to prepare for any future job setting and enhance my skills in writing, meeting deadlines, working in a team, communicating and using my mind creatively.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

So far my greatest achievement has been reaching a following of 350,000 followers on TikTok! It's what got me interested in the media and public relations sphere.