Nightmare on 9: A haunting opportunity

Ashton Hostetter, Staff ReporterOctober 29, 2024
Ashton Hostetter
Giant structures engaging guests to take pictures and create memories with as they wait in line or exit the house.

With Halloween just around the corner, Nightmare on 9 in Snohomish has geared up for an experience that offers both thrills and job opportunities for many, especially college students. Located by Stocker Farms and Skydive Snohomish, these haunted attractions are known for their expansive frights.

The haunt welcomes thrill-seekers from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 8:30 p.m. For an extra scare, on Friday and Saturday, guests can participate in Zombie Paintball. Tickets are available online and at the entrance with prices starting at $31 per attraction.

Nightmare on 9 features two different, yet equally thrilling experiences: the haunted house, Vogel Institute and the haunted town, Ripper’s Hollow. While the twisted maze of the Institute contains experiments gone wrong, the Hollow immerses guests in an old mining town – in which a demon runs rampant on unsuspecting townsfolk.

Nightmare on 9, produced by Own the Night Productions, isn’t just a place for scares; it’s also a great place for students looking to gain unique work experience.

“We absolutely hire college students, and over the years we’ve had several from Everett Community College. In late July and August we begin hiring,” said Gayle Nordholm, the Employee Relations Manager.

Available positions include wardrobe assistants, SFX makeup artists and scare actors.

“No need for experience in acting, though,” Nordholm said. “In September we begin training and focusing on team building and respect. We play hard, and it’s not as easy as it looks, but we can support one another because we can’t do it alone.”

Ready for scaring, Vie Schwab poses in classic dead cowboy fashion. (Ashton Hostetter)

“I found this job through Indeed,” said EvCC student Vie Schwab, a current scare actor at Nightmare on 9.“I had left my previous job around August, and that’s around when the posting for this job was available and so I went ahead and applied.”

“It works well with my school schedule because there are no classes on the weekend, and I have always taken an interest to acting but never really gotten the chance, so this is my first exposure to acting and I just loved it so far.”

EvCC student Myra Montemor expressed interest in the haunted house scene.

“I would, like, one hundred percent work at a haunted house. That’s, like, a dream of mine. It’s a niche community of people who like to scare others, and I would like to learn more about it.”

Montemor also shared her desire for a thrilling haunt experience as a guest instead of a job seeker.

“I would love to see something that genuinely terrifies me. I have yet to be completely terrified at a haunt, so the extra mile would be great. I would love to fear for my life.”

“If I had to sign a contract, that would be pretty scary,” Montemor said.

Schwab said students should give work at Nightmare on 9 a chance.

“I would absolutely recommend this to other EvCC students. If you’re taking 15 to 20 credits I would just say be careful and it depends what classes you’re taking, but generally I would say, go ahead and give it a try, it wouldn’t hurt.”

While the 2024 season is almost over, students looking for a unique job experience and a chance at beginning acting should consider Nightmare on 9 for the 2025 festivities. With its thrilling attractions and community atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to make lasting memories.

Whether you’re seeking chills or a chance to join a joyful team, Nightmare on 9 has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for excitement!

Ashton Hostetter
Ashton Hostetter, Staff Reporter
What is your dream job? I think my dream job would be anything that involves communicating effectively with people and producing positive results. I don’t have a set career plan, but I’m going with the flow and seeing what doors open on the communications pathway. I love socializing and networking and can see this in my future as a main source of income. What brought you to the Clipper? I was recommended to take this class as it is a great prerequisite as well as an opportunity for hands-on learning. This position has me thinking about stories I might not have thought were news before and how to relate them to my target audience, which has already vastly improved my writing skills. Sharing news with the community is important and another step in the networking process I enjoy. What is an issue or topic you are interested in? Relationships between individuals are something that have always fascinated, and at times, frustrated me as well. I am interested in this topic specifically due to the diversity that comes with different relationships; the cultures, the backgrounds and the social contexts that connect people to each other.