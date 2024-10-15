Breaking the ice with beats: Exploring music taste across campus

On any given day, a walk across campus reveals a common sight – students engrossed in their own worlds, headphones in, disconnected from those around them. But behind those earbuds lies a shared passion: music.

Whether it’s the latest pop hit, underground indie rock or the timeless rhythms of classical compositions, each student’s playlist tells a story.

In a campus where everyone floats in their own musical bubble, I set out to uncover what we all have in common – a deep love for music, one that connects us more than we realize. Through conversations, I hope to break through the silence and discover the musical threads that bind us together.

Dafne Pinon is in her second year at EvCC and she’s studying sports medicine. Her top three artists include some of the hottest stars in Latin America, such as Peso Pluma, Ozuna and Fuerza Regida. Pinon said she believes that as a Latina, music plays a huge role in her identity and in expressing emotions and pride in where she comes from. Latinos have a lot of variety in genres such as reggaeton, salsa, mariachi, banda and cumbia.

“I feel like without music we wouldn’t be able to get to know a person,” Pinon said.

Caley Gerlach is a first-year student at EvCC. Her top artists include The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots and NF. Choosing songs to make up her top three was a challenge, but her current favorites are “Another Day in Paradise” by Phil Collins and The Weeknd’s “Scared to Live” and “The Knowing.”

When asked about which artist in history she would like to sit down and have dinner with, she chose none other than the king of pop, Michael Jackson. Gerlach said she admired how talented Michael was and imagined fun conversations sparking between them.

“Perhaps he could teach me to moonwalk, it’s a shame he passed away so soon,” Gerlach said.

Adolfo Zaldivar-Estrada mostly listens to ensemble bands, a few of his favorites consisting of Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem and Black Country New Road. Some of Zaldivar-Estrada’s favorite tracks include “Home” by LCD Soundsystem, “Luv(sic) Grande Finale” by Nujabes and “For Want Of” by Rites of Spring. A fun fact about Zaldivar-Estrada is that he is a musician himself, playing both the piano and guitar.

Zaldavir-Estrada said he believes music can be a form of protest or social change. He said music is a form of art and we’ve seen countless examples of this over many moments in history. Music can be used to convey, sway and validate issues.

“Music makes me feel more human. My life would be dull without it,” Zaldivar-Estrada said.



Dylan Parker is currently studying information technology. His go-to artists are Frank Ocean, Dijon and A$AP Rocky. His top tracks include “Are You Looking Up” by Mk.gee, “Codeine Crazy” by Future and “Higgs” by Frank Ocean. He said that music allows him to focus and tap into his creative side at the same time, helping him to be more productive.

“I feel like music has the power to bring anyone together. It has the ability to form connections to different people and cultures the way that other forms of media can’t,” Parker said.

Marilyn Dotson is studying psychology. Her artist trio includes Mustard Service, The Symposium and The Voidz. The main tracks that she enjoys are “Baby It’s Scary” by Mustard Service, “Blue” by The Happy Return and “Brooklyn Bridge to the Chorus” by The Strokes.

Dotson said music just isn’t music, it’s a form of identity and self-expression. If someone has the same music taste as you, usually you already have a closer connection than you would if you didn’t.



“Music has definitely been a starter of many friendships for me.”





The diverse musical preferences of students reflect the rich tapestry of cultures and experiences belonging to the students on our campus. While each student may be lost in their own world with their headphones on, the shared love for music creates an unspoken bond that connects us all.

Whether it’s through the upbeat rhythms of Latin music, the emotional depth of pop and rap or the timeless classics that have shaped generations, music serves as a bridge that brings us closer together. By exploring each other’s playlists and sharing our favorite tunes, we can break the ice and discover the common threads that unite us.