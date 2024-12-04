Dia de los Muertos event brings tradition to PSU

Lucien Sevilla (left to right) LSU President Jesus Palma Guillen, Abril Delamora Gonzalez, Jericho Lawler, Ivonne Salazar.

Located in the heart of Parks Student Union (PSU) around the corner from the Buenos Dias Café, a Día de los Muertos event held Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 celebrated the cherished tradition.

Various activity stations offered ways for participants to deepen their knowledge about the holiday.

Students had the opportunity to write letters to loved ones who passed away and place them into lanterns with the hope that, when released, they would reach those on the other side.

Another station invited visitors to decorate picture frames with personal touches before placing photos of departed friends and family inside. An ofrenda (shrine) was set up on campus for the event so participants could contribute their own offerings to honor their loved ones.

Traditional treats of conchas and buñuelos were available for those who wanted a taste of the celebration.

“Día de los Muertos is actually a month-long event… it’s more close to November. So like, the 27th is the day where our pets come to visit us, and then the first of November is usually for … lost kids that come to us that passed away, and then the second is for adults,” LSU member Abril Delamora Gonzalez said.

“So basically this event is for the whole month, It’s just mostly celebrated between the 27th (of October) and the second of November because that’s when the spirit realm is more strong and connected to our world,” Gonzalez said.

For many participants, this event not only provided an opportunity to remember loved ones but also to share cultural traditions with others.

“It’s really important because I feel appreciated… really glad that I can share my tradition with other people that didn’t grow up having this tradition,” Gonzalez said.

“It’s not just a day to, like, be sad that they’re gone. It’s a day where we can just celebrate and be glad that they were in our lives,” Gonzalez said.

The event also played a role in bringing students together.

“People come together, it helps build like, you know, kind of a community. I think, for me, part of the thing of community colleges is that it’s smaller, so it’s easier to get closer groups,” student Niko Ealelei said.

The event allowed ​​students a break from daily routines and the monotony of studying.

“Getting to meet new people, good to hang out and do things other than school,” Ealelei said. “It was fun, I had a good time”

The event emphasized education and cultural appreciation.

“We’re celebrating our past loved ones and not mourning for them. We’re celebrating their life and we do this to commemorate them,” said LSU President Jesus Palma Guillen.

“The importance of having something like this in our community college, or anywhere really, is to get our culture out there and educate people (about) what we do as a people and what we celebrate to diversify our world a little bit more,” Guillen said.