The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Local Lunar New Year Tradition

Alexia Altieri, Staff WriterJanuary 24, 2025
Alexia Altieri
EvCC celebrates the Lunar New Year annually on campus.

The Lunar New Year is a timeless holiday that’s been celebrated for many generations.

The Puget Sound area in general has a very prominent Asian community, and because of that we see many different ways to celebrate this holiday, on campus and in our city. With our Asian Student Union’s preparation for EvCC’s Lunar New Year celebration, they’re creating awareness for the holiday.

On Jan. 30 from 4-8 p.m. in Jackson Conference Center room 101, EvCC’s Lunar New Year celebration, with dragon dancing themed activities and plenty of food.

Tina Bui is an advisor for the Asian Student Union and is helping put together the Lunar New Year celebration of 2025 on campus. Bui’s family is Vietnamese, and every New Year they always gather together, have dinner and give wishes (blessings) to pray for a good year.

Story continues below advertisement
Lau’s Lunar New Year cookies made with chicken fat called Gwok Jai (provided by Debbie Lau)

Bui has been greatly influenced by her family traditions and this motivates her to help bring people together and share the culture and community Lunar New Year gives.

“Many people are away from home. International students coming from all over, and it can get very lonely,” Bui said when asked about the EvCC Lunar New Year celebration. “So this (EvCC celebration) helps give a feeling of belonging, and community.”

Bui loves to help give our international students a bit of home, as well as share the culture with non Asian students that want to learn and celebrate as well.

There are so many customs and traditions to celebrate, which differ depending on the country they’re from. Debbie Lau is a Chinese immigrant, running an independent baking business to provide desserts of all kinds for any occasion, and Lunar New Year is no exception. Though Debbie’s personal traditions for Lunar New Year are a bit different compared to the food she’s often commissioned to make.

When the holidays rolled around certain materials were scarce, so Lau’s family had to get creative when it came to traditions. Lau’s mom would always make a special type of cookie for the holiday pronounced Gwok Jai, which she made with chicken fat for the dough to substitute for butter.

Though things have changed a lot over the years, Lau still makes the same cookies the way her mom did to honor that childhood memory when the new year arrives.

“It’s a new beginning, a fresh start,” Lau commented. “It’s family gathering together. To me Chinese New Year is like the American Thanksgiving.”

It doesn’t matter where you are or where you come from, at the end of the day, Lunar New Year is about communities coming together to celebrate and hope for the future year. The Asian Student Union is well aware of this, and people like Bui are making sure to provide good food and festivities for the celebration.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Nancy Jones has been teaching others photography at EvCC since 2014.
A life lived through photography: A profile of Nancy Jones
The "Bead Who You Are" event with crafting tables on the right and the material tables to the left.
Bead yourself: A look into bracelet making and identity
Interacting with other students is one of the reasons people give for preferring in-person learning.
Online or On-Campus: Which is the preferred learning option at EvCC?
Artist cowboy is the illustrator of the countless pieces of art featured in the showcase.
Ordinary Revelations: Russell Day Gallery unveils new art exhibit for January
Opinion: Banning TikTok — A Threat to Free Speech or a Necessary Step?
Opinion: Banning TikTok — A Threat to Free Speech or a Necessary Step?
(left to right) LSU President Jesus Palma Guillen, Abril Delamora Gonzalez, Jericho Lawler, Ivonne Salazar.
Dia de los Muertos event brings tradition to PSU
More in Culture
Raquel Rodriguez and Kirk Ralston deep in conversation (forward) while Kimbell Krausz and Syrille Jones have their own conversation (background).
Indigenous Peoples' Day: Celebrating resilience
A cemetery decorated and prepped for day of the dead located in Tzintzuntzan, Michoacán, Mexico.
Remembering our ancestors
(Left to right) Amer Quilala, Monica Mandapat, Joe Caigoy, Ian McCoy and Matthew Marquez show off their vocal talents for EvCCs Asian American and Pacific Islander month.
Filosophy brings song and culture to Jackson Center
Jamie Curtismith with the colorful centerpiece of her mixed media showcase.
Jamie Curtismith jumps "Off the Frame" in Russell Day Gallery showcase
Ole Borstad & Isaac Buse eating Vietnamese pho at the Feasts of Asia event.
Building community in the kitchen
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
2023 Senior Showcase at the Russell Day Gallery
More in Recent Stories
A fully healthy Trojans squad hope to show what they are truly capable of.
Trojans Target Playoff Comeback
Spilling the beans on Everett’s local cafes
Spilling the beans on Everett’s local cafes
Ashton Rabey and Venom are taking classes through the Youth Re-Engagement program. Jason Lindamood is the GSA president and a hooved mythical creature.
Slideshow: Nightmare on Trojan Way
Grey Wolf Hall (GWH)
Finding your study sanctuary: Which building is best?
Vice President Harris speaking in Chicago, Illinois in October of 2024. (Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.)
OPINION: Harris' loss is a stab in the heart of representation
Club President and Dungeon Master Joseph Burr (right) presides over a small group of players every Friday.
The Create Space's new D&D club rolls for adventure