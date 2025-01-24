Spilling the beans on Everett’s local cafes

If you’ve been on a college campus, there’s a strong likelihood you’ve seen your fellow students holding a caffeinated drink while rushing to class.

Whether you’re looking for a place to socialize, to study or to grab a delicious treat, the Pacific Northwest is a great place to be with its rich history in the coffee world.

With Everett itself containing a myriad of cafes spread throughout the city, it’s often hard to find the right place for one to sit down and have a nice cup of coffee or tea. To help navigate this problem, I explored some local cafes which had distinct vibes and menu options.

Makario Coffee Roasters

Does flavor and comfort speak to you? Makario Coffee Roasters, located right near Everett Avenue, is a cozy family-owned cafe which is perfect for studying and dates.

The cafe operates from Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m with free Wi-Fi inside. The cafe itself is small, however there’s a fair amount of comfortable seating and small tables if you’re looking for a place to study. A single bathroom is also a plus if you get overly-hydrated. If you like plants, there’s plenty strewn about on the wall and between seating. You can find the atmosphere to be pretty relaxed with some soft music playing alongside social banter.

During my visits, there were many people socializing on couches with some sitting at their own tables working on laptops. Generally, the vibes were either quiet or lively depending on the hours and days I went.

Here, I met up with Kai Reno, an EvCC student pursuing computer science and a boba-rista, to gather his insights as a person who has both been a frequent visitor of a cafe-like environment and worked in that same environment.

“This is my first time I’ve been here actually. I like the overall atmosphere and I think as a student, it would be a great place to study if you just like having people around you cause that pressure makes you feel like ‘Oh okay, I need to get my work done,’” Reno said.

“Obviously, that’s not gonna be the case for everyone. When I was in high school, my drumline would have practices on Friday’s and we would continue to hang out like an extended hang out. I’ve been behind the bar and seen other people with their groups hanging out. I really like the social aspects.”

This cafe’s menu is almost completely composed of drinks with some brunch items on the menu, each special and very different from most other cafes. Their selection is colorful, flavorful and comes in cute cups if you’re looking for some aesthetic looking drinks to have in-house. It’s a hit or miss in terms of prices depending on what you order, but you can find some items that would fit within your budget.

“I got a strawberry cream matcha. I really like the matcha flavor and I think the strawberry compliments it well. As a boba-rista, whenever you’re making drinks, I think there’s one joy I find in it that some people could find in it too,” Reno said.

I’ve found an art in making drinks, even if it’s the same drink I’ve made like the tenth million time. It’s sort of like an art form. I’ve seen on YouTube barista POVs and I’m like ‘wow this guy is doing a lot of work’. It makes me appreciate what people do.”

The drink I tried, a 16oz taro cream matcha, for about seven dollars, had a very flavorful taro taste that meshed well with the earthy matcha. I’m not one to enjoy matcha lattes and I enjoyed this one a lot.

Overall, I’d say this cafe is best for about one or two people who want to get some study time in or just want to have a chat with some nice drinks.



Seas the Day Cafe



Looking for a cafe with a wide variety near a gorgeous view? Seas the Day Cafe is a bubbly and friendly women-owned cafe on the Everett waterfront near the EvCC ORCA campus and Scuttlebutt.

This nautical themed cafe is open all days of the week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Free Wi-Fi and outlets are included inside. There’s not much seating inside except for a small bar-like table and a handful of two-person seating. There isn’t a bathroom offered within the cafe itself, however there is light group seating outside a public restroom in the building where the cafe is.

I noted that there was at least one student studying at the cafe at the bar seating and regulars would walk up to the counter while ordering and speak with the employees. Generally, the vibe was lively and friendly the times and days I went.

During one of my visits, I had a chance to interview Corie Reed, the current owner of Seas the Day Cafe. She gave some insight on her values regarding her cafe.

“I think hospitality is like our number one (value), making sure everyone is welcome. Quality would be up there too, they kind of go hand-in-hand. We use Caffe Vita so it’s all locally roasted. We try to support local businesses where we can,” Reed said.

“I just kind of wanted a comforting, calming place to be. Not overly stimulating and a place where people can hang out and work. It’s really kind of a space for all ages and all backgrounds and everything. One of my favorite parts is having a place where people want to come and hang out and chat. There being regulars, I know about their grandkids and about their partners.”

The cafe’s menu is quite diverse from espresso and tea to alternative drinks like lotuses or shakes for about five to eight dollars depending on what you order. There’s even energy drinks and alcoholic beverages in their refrigerators.

“I just sell beer and wine, no hard alcohol. We do milkshakes, italian sodas, smoothies and frappuccinos and all kinds of stuff so it’s just pretty much for everybody. But then we also have specialty tea and coffee so if you’re looking for a true macchiato or cappuccino, then we also have good quality specialty coffee.” Reed said.

Not in the mood for a drink? They also offer all day breakfast meals and sandwiches made from scratch and even include a small selection of locally sourced ice cream. Their special menu changes frequently, announced on their social media, allowing a new experience every time you go.

At the cafe, I tried a salted caramel latte. It didn’t have an overpoweringly sweet caramel flavor and wasn’t too bitter. It even had latte art, which is a plus in my book. Overall, I’d say this cafe is best for those looking for a little treat after a hard day’s work and a walk around the marina.

As Everett continues to host local cafes here in the city, more spots will be available for one to find their best place to study or to socialize with their peers.

Taking time to pay them a visit and spend your time there allows for the community to get to know these places deeply and perhaps you’ll be able to find places you never knew existed. There’s plenty of cafes and third places like them for one to discover and many more that can suit the needs of its patrons.

“Even if you’re just meeting a person or a group for the first time, it’s simple. You likely have one [a cafe] in your area and it’s a public place where even if your conversation goes stale, you can talk about the drink you ordered or the area you’re in or, like the place I work, play games like UNO or Connect 4 or Jenga,” Reno said.

“I think it’s great for the community, people especially around our age tend to I feel be the main demographic. You have a place to connect with one another, especially for the first time.”