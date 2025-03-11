Opinion: Washington’s pay-per-mile tax is a roadblock for students and residents

Think driving electric will save you cash? Washington is looking to prove you wrong! And what’s worse — their new bill will hurt every driver’s wallet.

The proposal of a new bill (HB 1921) intends to establish “new sources of transportation revenue based on motor vehicles use of public roadways…”, according to the Washington Legislature. The bill was introduced to the House on Feb. 10 and is currently in committee as of Feb. 24.

How do they intend to do this? By gradually replacing the tax on gas that Washington currently has with the eventual pay-per-mile fee on all public roadways, being approximately 2.6 cents per mile.

If the bill passes, all electric vehicles and plug-ins will be administered into the program by July 1, 2029. All internal combustion engines with a fuel economy rating of 20 miles per gallon or higher will be administered two years later — and it will go on until July 1, 2035, where all vehicles will be opted into the program. So, even if you aren’t driving an EV or plug-in hybrid, you will still feel the effects if you drive in Washington.

In 2023, Washington had a record year for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles — accounting for 43% of registrations and 20% of all vehicles sold. Washington has been eager to promote a switch to “green” vehicles by providing a sales tax exemption for all electric and plug-in hybrids, along with up to $4,000 in total state incentives. It’s almost ironic where we are at, two years later, with EV incentives ending this July.

The Washington Legislature has tried to pass a change in the gas tax model twice before, and this new bill would be their “third time’s a charm”. Rep. Jake Fey (D) of Tacoma, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, said the state loses approximately $100 million each year from EV and hybrid plug-ins by relying on the gas tax.

“If you have a vehicle that … doesn’t get good miles then you’re … probably paying enough … If you’ve got an efficient internal combustion engine, you’re probably paying a lot less than you should be,” Fey said in an interview with KIRO 7.

This new bill would even out the playing field, so to speak, and would raise more money to maintain Washington’s roads and infrastructure. Though the program has faced its fair share of backlash.

In a KIRO 7 interview, Charles Prestrud, who monitors the state transportation policy, stated, “If you’re just swapping one tax for another, it doesn’t solve the problem that the state has that it doesn’t have enough for repairing on the highways.”

Others question if this would be an invasion of driver’s privacy. According to an article by Mike McClanahan from TVW, “A major point of criticism about the proposal centers on the privacy concerns raised by a system that could track your vehicle’s movements at all times (if GPS moderation is used). It would also be more complicated to implement than the fuel tax system, which is built into the price you pay at the gas pump.”

In order to determine the amount you pay, a proposed method is vehicles would be subject to an annual odometer reading. But it also “leaves open the possibility for GPS units and other ways of automated reporting,” Prestrud said.

Another cause for concern is that instead of a one-for-one gas tax, the bill would also allow additional tax funds to be used for other programs. A 10% charge to your bill would go into other transportation programs, such as pedestrian infrastructure and transit .

The 18th Amendment of the Washington State Constitution, also known as Article II, Section 40, states that gas tax revenue can only be used for highway purposes. Washington appears to be trying to skirt around its own constitution. On top of that, Washington has the fifth highest gas tax in the nation, and still, we are short one billion dollars to maintain roads and highways.

The kicker is, we have funding for other projects.

In recent years, other revenue-generating measures have been put into place. The Climate Commitment Act was implemented in Washington to help raise money for transportation and environmental purposes through the sales of carbon credits. To date, it made two billion dollars in revenue, but one of its consequences was an increase of about 50 cents in gas prices — another slap for consumers. Why then, after generating so much revenue, do we need another billion to fix the roads? Why is it necessary to add an additional 10% increase in billing when we are already making money?

Many people have switched from gas to electric or hybrid plug-in vehicles because they believed they would save money. But it seems like now, the “even playing field” will encourage fewer people to go electric. Previously, Washington residents had incentives from the government to switch to EVs for environmental reasons. However, with this new proposed tax, this will not be the case. Why go electric now if you will be paying more than ever before?

With every passing year, it feels like taxes are continuing to rise right under our noses. The government is making lots of money from us, yet our state’s spending problem is becoming more obvious.

As rent prices skyrocket, many people are being priced out of living near their colleges and universities, forcing students to endure longer commutes — usually by car. If this bill goes through, students will have to worry about additional costs and taxes on top of the insane price of living. It is essential that we keep track of bills being passed, and attend public hearings, even if it’s just to listen in virtually. Anyone can also post social comments on bills, and send feedback to state representatives/sponsors of proposed bills on the Washington Legislative website. Student voices, especially on such impactful issues, need to be heard. Washington makes enough from our gas taxes. The state just needs to readjust its focus and spend better.

But hey, if there were ever a time to consider using public transit, now would be it.

