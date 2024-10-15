The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Earn while you learn with a campus job

Angelica Parrish, Staff ReporterOctober 15, 2024
Angelica Parrish
Jennifer McNiel works in The Writing Center tutoring students.

Considering a campus job while you’re enrolled? The 2024-2025 school year promises a small bump in pay from $16.28 to $17.02 for EvCC students with on-campus jobs. Students wanting to work on campus, either in the interest of receiving work study funding or simply earning a wage through EvCC, will find a number of different job opportunities here. But the question remains: where to apply?

Food Pantry

Margaret Lema has been working in Student LIFE since the summer quarter and is currently a food pantry lead.

“Student LIFE is very accommodating,” Lema said about her work schedule. She spends 10 hours a week working between the food pantry and the front office of Student LIFE. As the lead, she orders and picks up supplies to stock the pantry, checks and trashes expired inventory and keeps the space neat. For her, balancing the part time position with a full time education is straightforward.

“It’s not eating up your school time… and when you idle, you can always use the time to do your assignments,” Lema said.

The Create Space is open 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday (Angelica Parrish)

Create Space

In the liminal space between the library and eLearning is the Create Space, a spot to flex your creativity and unwind with tabletop games, VR and crafting stations. Judah Wheeler has been working there for a year and he suggests the position to anyone who’s friendly. His favorite part of the job? Interacting with the students that come through the space.

“I like to get to meet people,” Wheeler said, “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of international students.”

Wheeler is a part time student who works 16 hours a week. Like Lema, he spends much of his down time working on homework.


Writing Center

Jennifer McNiel is a writing center veteran. She’s been editing papers for almost two years and also occasionally divides her time between the info and tech hubs, rounding her work schedule to 15 hours per week. Staying with the writing center long term has perks; embedded tutoring and raises.

“Because I am a long term tutor here, I get to do this thing called embedded tutoring,” McNiel said. “I actually get to go inside the classroom and help the students on site.”

This means that her work can look different depending on the day. In the writing center itself she greets students, has editing sessions, creates word of the day board and has little trouble keeping busy when she wants to be. Of course, the number of students coming in fluctuates, so writing center staff often rely on each other to lighten the load.

McNiel said the only requirement for employment is passing English 101 with a B or better and anyone interested in working for the writing center should feel free to check it out.

“Being a social butterfly really helps,” McNiel said. “That’s the whole job. You have to talk to people.”

As a deaf student, McNiel emphasized just how accessible these spaces are to work in for other deaf and hard of hearing students. She encouraged people of all backgrounds to apply.

Student Government

From VP of administration to ASB president, former student and current Student LIFE program specialist, Narjis Alshatee, is well versed on the ins and outs of student government jobs.

“Unlike other student jobs, student government is very focused and partnered with the college’s leadership,” Alshatee said, adding that this was especially true for her role as ASB president. She met with leadership, including EvCC president Dr. Chemene Crawford, many times.

Working as the VP of administration was just as demanding. Alshantee said answering student emails, preparing senate meetings and taking part in hiring committees and faculty tenure committees were all a part of her duties.

Alshantee said that even though it could be a lot at times, the Student LIFE advisors were incredibly supportive.

“If I felt like I was overworking myself I would always tell my advisors… they would always check in on us weekly to make sure we’re on top of homework,” she said.

With the encouragement of the advisors, Alshantee said her confidence was boosted from a shy and quiet freshman to the face of the student body as the ASB president. She said that working for Student LIFE showed her the importance of a reliable support system and network, a tip she passes on to anyone else interested in the position.

How to Apply

Many different jobs, such as the Food Pantry, Student LIFE front desk and Resident Assistant work are through Student LIFE and are considered student leadership positions. Students can ask questions and send resumes for specific positions at [email protected].

There are plenty of jobs available throughout campus, and students can apply through EvCC’s partner, Handshake, which can be found on the Student Job Center webpage. There you can apply for part time, and, if eligible, work study-funded positions.

As for work study funding itself, students will first need to apply on their FAFSA. Those who are granted work study will be sent an email that links directly to a google form application and further instructions.

When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? My current goals are to build a workout routine and explore Washington more, so you may find me at the gym or on a trail. However, I’m a pretty big homebody that loves to game, watch videos and attempt to learn languages from the comfort of my own room, so chances are you won’t find me at all. Where does the Clipper fit into your long term goals? My long term goal is to establish a career in HR, PR or counseling. In other words I don’t yet have concrete plans on where I’ll work, I just know I want to work with and help others. The Clipper is a stepping stone toward that career. Working with this team of driven individuals, learning how to interview and in turn how to be interviewed and battling schedules to meet deadlines builds a skill set I believe I’ll need for any career path.  What brought you to the Clipper? I joined the Clipper on the advice of my journalism instructor, Andrew Wahl! I’m pursuing a communications major and needed to take journalism classes to better set myself up for transferring to my bachelor’s degree. This is a step outside my comfort zone and into the field of journalism to see if it's a pathway I want to follow. I’m excited to see how or if this changes the trajectory of my academic career.