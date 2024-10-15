The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

Wandering Rover: A dog’s day out

Animal shelter program lends community members a friend for the day
Ashton Hostetter, Staff ReporterOctober 15, 2024
Ashton Hostetter
Kiana Brooke and Espresso enjoying the sunshine at Garfield Park in Everett.

The Everett Animal Shelter’s free Wandering Rover program invites students to spend the day with a dog. In this mutually beneficial exchange, the adoptable pups get the chance to socialize and students can enjoy their company.

The program, launched in July of 2024, runs on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Everett Animal Shelter. Those who participate show up to check a dog out between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and return their new friend by 4 p.m. This long time slot allows those interested to spend a significant amount of time enjoying the outdoors or the comfort of their own home with a temporary furry pal.

Leslie Wall is the program director for Wandering Rover and assistant manager of the shelter.

“This program greatly benefits the dogs by reducing their stress levels and improving behavior through regular social interaction and exercise. Happy, relaxed dogs are more likely to be adopted,” Wall said. “It’s a win-win. The dogs enjoy the social interaction and exercise, and the participants reap the rewards of canine companionship.”

Getting involved is a straightforward process, as there’s no prior sign up involved. Students and other community members age 18 and over just need to present a valid ID at the shelter. Once a waiver is signed and the participant is checked in, the staff will help to match them with a dog according to the activities planned and the dog’s temperament. This ensures a suitable match and enables a successful day out.

“We encourage everyone in the greater Snohomish County community to participate in the Wandering Rovers program,” Wall said. “Whether you are considering adoption or just want to spend a few hours with one of our many shelter dogs, together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of these deserving animals.”

Aside from the fun that can come from spending the day with a dog, some studies have shown evidence of mental health benefits.

According to “How Science Supports Pets for Improving Mental Health” by Steven Feldmen, “Recent research exploring the benefits of pets and human-animal interaction for mental health has uncovered new benefits for stress, depression, post-traumatic stress and for managing mental health… Pets help owners manage their feelings and provide a powerful distraction from the stress of having a mental health problem (and therapy dogs) help reduce stress in college students.”

While you do not need to have a mental health diagnosis or suffer from symptoms of one, the proven benefits of connection with animals is suffice to say that the “Wandering Rover” program and those alike are enough to motivate community members to show up and get involved.

EvCC student Martin Ndiaye was excited about the possibility of spending time with an animal.

“I would take the dog in a safe place like my house and I’ll have a schedule for him, for example… a ride time,” Ndiaye said. “He will be my homie and I think I will go everywhere with him except at work.”

In the beginning of October, community member Kiana Brooke experienced firsthand the success of the program.

“I took a dog named Espresso out two mornings in a row, I could not get enough of her,” Brooke said.

Espresso rushes to finish her sweet treat before heading inside. (Ashton Hostetter)

“We took a walk in the park and stopped to enjoy some coffee while Espresso had her own special pup cup.” (A pup cup is a cup of whipped cream that coffee stands make for dogs upon request.)

“Espresso by my side made the day feel special. It was a great chance to do something instead of having a normal weekend,” Brooke said.

Since its launch, the program has made a significant impact on both dogs and the community, evidenced by the number of adoptions and outings. Wall said that as of Sept. 29, 2024, 75 dogs have participated in these outings, resulting in 53 adoptions. Overall, there have been a total of 251 outings since the program began in July.

For those who want to participate, simply show up during designated check in and out times. A rule sheet is in place to highlight what is and is not allowed to ensure safety and fun. For more information pertaining to the program and to stay up to date, students can visit the Everett Animal Shelter’s website.

The Wandering Rover program offers an open opportunity for students to engage with their community while enjoying companionship they might not normally receive.

As the quarter progresses and the pressures of academics continue to rise, taking a few hours to connect with a dog–to make a new friend–can provide a much needed break, and even a mental health boost.

About the Contributor
Ashton Hostetter
Ashton Hostetter, Staff Reporter
What is your dream job? I think my dream job would be anything that involves communicating effectively with people and producing positive results. I don’t have a set career plan, but I’m going with the flow and seeing what doors open on the communications pathway. I love socializing and networking and can see this in my future as a main source of income. What brought you to the Clipper? I was recommended to take this class as it is a great prerequisite as well as an opportunity for hands-on learning. This position has me thinking about stories I might not have thought were news before and how to relate them to my target audience, which has already vastly improved my writing skills. Sharing news with the community is important and another step in the networking process I enjoy. What is an issue or topic you are interested in? Relationships between individuals are something that have always fascinated, and at times, frustrated me as well. I am interested in this topic specifically due to the diversity that comes with different relationships; the cultures, the backgrounds and the social contexts that connect people to each other.