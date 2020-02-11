EvCC Students Discuss Pick-up Lines for Valentines Day
Clipper reporter, Eve Chamberlin, discusses pick-up lines with students around campus.
Happy Valentine’s Day! While some students might spend this day with a significant other or by themselves, almost everyone knows a pick-up line or two to wow that pretty person sitting across the room. So in honor of the holiday, students around campus decided to share their favorite pick up lines and experiences they’ve had using them.
Video by: Dzenita Musabegovic
Edited by: Madelyn Olson
