Artist Spotlight: Q&A with Jack Rosadiuk

Jack Rosadiuk, a member of EvCC’s studio art program, specializes in digital art and has a passion for creating creature concept designs. Rosadiuk enjoys EvCC’s creative environment and hopes to inspire others with his eccentric work.

At what age did you know you wanted to be an artist?

Since I was in diapers, I don’t know. Since I was really tiny, I don’t have an age for you.

What sparked your interest in being an artist?

I was really small and I’ve always just liked to draw and my parents just nurtured it. I’ve always liked animals and I’ve always drawn animals, pretty much like I said since I was in diapers.

Who inspires you and your art?

Just about everybody. I follow several people online who draw similar art to me. LiLaiRa is the name of the artist, but I mean it’s all very obscure and online alias type of thing. There’s a lot of people I follow and look up to.

Can you describe the creative process behind your artwork?

I always start from life. It starts out looking at a picture of something, usually like on the computer or whatever. I don’t actually go to the zoo and find an animal, because I do like to draw animals a lot. I do a gesture of it or something and then I just make it into my style.

What type of materials and media do you use for your art?

Pretty much all of them. I specialize in digital art. I really like printmaking as well. Those are my two favorite mediums.

What do you like about the studio arts program here?

I like the campus, I like the diversity of students here. It’s close to home which helps. I enjoy just the creative presence here is a lot more, especially compared to Cascadia [Community College] which is where I came from. There was almost nothing there as far as art, and here I just feel like I’m surrounded by artists and other similarly creative minds.

What are your plans after graduating from EvCC?

Plans is a strong word. I want to go to a four-year college, I don’t know which, I don’t even know for what. But I’m getting my direct transfer here. I want to be a creature concept designer and whether I get my degree for that or for printmaking, which I’m also really into, I guess we’ll find out soon.

What is creature concept design?

Creature concept design is, you know How to Train Your Dragon, Toothless? I want to design Toothless and I want to design Stitch and I want to design like dragons and any kind of creature. I love animals, I love making weird animals, I love the diversity and the shapes you can get with different animals both living and not.

Anything else you would like readers to know about you?

I live in Monroe, so Seattle area born and raised. I’m trans… a thing some people can relate to, like ‘Oh, look at you, you’re a trans person and you’re not letting the world get in the way and you’re doing what you do.’ So other trans people can look at that and be like, ‘Yeah, I want to be like Jack.’

Would you say that being trans influences your art at all?

I think it does. I think the trans and the LGBT community has been really accommodating. And there’s a creativity there that is almost nowhere else, if that makes any sense. It’s really hard to describe but you go into an LGBT circle and you suddenly realize that you’re not limited. They very strongly suggest that you should just be yourself and do what feels right and you end up with this eccentric style that you love so much in the end.

Follow Rosadiuk on Instagram: @agent_arcadia

Gallery | 12 Photos Jack Rosadiuk Untitled - A commissioned piece of the client’s were-dog character.