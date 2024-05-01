The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The Clipper
The Clipper

Trojans Track sprinting toward NWAC regionals

May 1, 2024
From+left%3A+Throwers+Sierra+Flores%2C+Sophia+Mackenzie+and+Denna+Gibb+look+to+finish+their+season+strong+and+earn+their+way+to+the+championships.
John Blair
From left: Throwers Sierra Flores, Sophia Mackenzie and Denna Gibb look to finish their season strong and earn their way to the championships.

The EvCC track team takes off to battle NWAC competition this Saturday, traveling down to McMinnville, Oregon to attend the Linfield Open hosted by Linfield University. Starting bright and early at 10 a.m., the team will be competing both for overall score and personal records (PRs), which are becoming crucial as the regional meet closes in. This meet stands as the final way for athletes to qualify for NWAC regionals next Sunday. Despite the time crunch, sprinter Ryan Cole kept his cool when asked about the upcoming championships.

“Not feeling the pressure. Just trying to PR and run a better time than I have been.”

Fellow sprinter Khalil Gilbert agreed with Cole on his focus.

“I’m taking it one meet at a time and trying to focus on getting ahead. I’m focused on taking it meet by meet.”

Typical Washington weather will accompany the team, with forecast expectations in the low-50s and likely rain. Despite the poor forecast, Coach Lance Giles is not concerned.

“We don’t think about it. It’s going to be what it is, so focusing (on it) is a waste of time.”

After Linfield, the team has their biggest challenge so far with NWAC regionals at Olympic College in Bremerton on May 12. This will be the final meet before the championships at Mt. Hood Community College on May 20-21.

“It’s grip and rip time!” said thrower Sophia Mackenzie.
