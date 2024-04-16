Trojans Sweep Non-Region Doubleheader

Whether facing a regional opponent or not, or firing on all cylinders or not, the Trojans can’t seem to do anything but win.

Everett traveled south for two games last Saturday, the first against Lane and the second against Pierce.

The pitching did the heavy lifting in game one, with starter Wyatt Queen working five scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing only two hits before turning it over the the bullpen.

From there, Cooper McBride, Brandon Brunette and AJ Hendrickson combined to strike out another six batters over the last four innings, giving up just one run.

The offense backed them by scoring four runs on four hits, benefitting from three Lane errors along the way, with RBIs from Jonah Shull, Keaton Fisher and Isaac Hoag.

Game two saw seven different Trojans take the mound, with Landon Welter getting four innings of work from the second thru the sixth. Overall, the staff combined to again allow only a single run and strike out eight while walking four.

Everett got on the board with one run in the first and another in the fourth before breaking the game open with three runs in the seventh. Hoag and Fisher checked in again with RBIs, with Carson Burns and Baylor Hill adding tallies as well. For Hill it was his first RBI of the season, and his first action since Feb. 25 versus Spokane.

While it wasn’t a stellar showing for the offense, the pitching ended up not needing any more help than the lineup was able to provide, and the team won its contests by scores of 4-1 and 5-1.

The Trojans will look to stay hot when they resume regional play this Saturday, April 20 at Bellevue before returning home versus Bellevue on Sunday, April 21.