The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Trojans Begin Regional Play Atop Standings

Sam Whitney, Managing Editor of ContentMarch 25, 2024
Isaac+Hoag+is+batting+.234+on+the+season+with+seven+RBIs.
Sam Whitney
Isaac Hoag is batting .234 on the season with seven RBIs.

The Trojans played their first regional games of the season on Sunday, going on the road against the Bulldogs of Bellevue College.

Designated hitter Keaton Fisher opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning of game one, and was followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of third baseman Carson Burns to give Everett an early 2-0 lead. Burns checked in again in the third with a run-scoring single of his own to round out the scoring for the Trojans lineup.

Everett starter Wyatt Queen made quick work of the Bulldogs, striking out four over six scoreless innings. From there, Mason Devinney worked around two unearned runs in the eighth and threw three innings of his own to close out the win.

Game two was a breeze for the Trojans on both sides of the ball. The offense pounded out nine runs on 13 hits, with second baseman Axel Puls and right fielder Isaac Hoag highlighting the box score with three hits apiece.

Story continues below advertisement

Right hander Ethan Hubbell tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five. Southpaw Callum Young pitched the final two frames, allowing an all but inconsequential run on a walk and three hits, striking out three.

For the moment, Everett leads the North Region of the NWAC, and will look to keep it that way next Saturday, March 30 against Shoreline.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Young is 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA over a staff-leading 26.1 innings.
Preseason Schedule Closes Against Columbia Basin
Three of the Trojans nine wins have been in come-from-behind fashion.
Trojans Power Way Back Into Win Column
Freshman Ethan Martin runs a Trojan fast break early in their match up with SWOCC. Martin had eleven points as a part of the teams opening round win.
Trojans Battle Their Way into the Elite Eight
“Asking a librarian their favorite book is like asking a painter what their favorite color is. Too many gorgeous hues to choose from, said Librarian for Cataloging and Acquisition, Heather Jean Uhl.
Dewey Really Know What the Library Has to Offer?
Lijiao Serven answering questions during New Year trivia.
EvCC Welcomes Year of the Dragon
Campus awaits the candidate that comes out on top.
VP Search Narrows to Three Finalists
More in Sports
Trojans Drop Abbreviated Series to Red Devils
Trojans Drop Abbreviated Series to Red Devils
Switch-hitting catcher Nate Davis has appeared in seven of the teams first eight games.
Trojans Stumble at Home Versus Sasquatch
Freshman third baseman Micah Coleman went 5-for-13 (.385) on the weekend with four walks and six RBIs.
Trojans Sweep Opening Weekend From Yaks
First year Trojan Head Coach Daniel Thompson instructs his players in practice. Thompson takes over from Mike Trautman after previously serving as his assistant coach.
A Fresh Start for Trojan Basketball
The EvCC Trojans Mens soccer team went 11-1-5 this season placing them third in the North Division.
Men's Soccer Completes One-Loss Season, Enters Postseason Third Seed in North
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
About the Contributor
Sam Whitney, Managing Editor of Content
What is your dream job? My ultimate dream job would be to work as an analytical sportswriter for MLB.com or FanGraphs, breaking down aspects of baseball and sharing my passion for the game with others. It would also be awesome if I could somehow work my way into a front office job with an MLB organization. When you aren't doing things for the Clipper, what can you be found doing? Away from the Clipper, I can often be found reading or watching anything baseball-related that I can find. Otherwise, I might be spending time with friends, playing with my dog Cashmere, or reading about history. And sleeping. Lots of sleeping. Which historical or fictitious figure do you most identify with?  The fictitious figure I like to identify with is Steve Harrington from Stranger Things. I may not always be the sharpest tool in the shed, but I have my moments, and I'm protective of those I care about and I'm there for them when it counts.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *