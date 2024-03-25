Trojans Begin Regional Play Atop Standings

The Trojans played their first regional games of the season on Sunday, going on the road against the Bulldogs of Bellevue College.

Designated hitter Keaton Fisher opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning of game one, and was followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of third baseman Carson Burns to give Everett an early 2-0 lead. Burns checked in again in the third with a run-scoring single of his own to round out the scoring for the Trojans lineup.

Everett starter Wyatt Queen made quick work of the Bulldogs, striking out four over six scoreless innings. From there, Mason Devinney worked around two unearned runs in the eighth and threw three innings of his own to close out the win.

Game two was a breeze for the Trojans on both sides of the ball. The offense pounded out nine runs on 13 hits, with second baseman Axel Puls and right fielder Isaac Hoag highlighting the box score with three hits apiece.

Right hander Ethan Hubbell tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits and striking out five. Southpaw Callum Young pitched the final two frames, allowing an all but inconsequential run on a walk and three hits, striking out three.

For the moment, Everett leads the North Region of the NWAC, and will look to keep it that way next Saturday, March 30 against Shoreline.