Trojans Drop Abbreviated Series to Red Devils

Sam Whitney, Managing Editor of ContentMarch 8, 2024
Sam Whitney

The Trojans traveled south to Longview last weekend with the intent to play four games against the Lower Columbia Red Devils. Things did not go according to plan.

Head Coach Keith Hessler’s team lost the first two games of the series on Saturday, March 2 by scores of 7-3 and 10-9. The latter was an especially difficult loss, with Everett having lead 9-1 at one point before Lower Columbia’s Wren Cecil delivered a walk off knock in the ninth.

Sunday’s games were canceled due to snow and will not be made up.

The Trojans head home to face Yakima for one game and Grays Harbor for three starting at noon on Saturday, March 9.

