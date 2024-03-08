The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Trojans Battle Their Way into the Elite Eight

Smith’s 25 and Johnson’s 23 overpowers Lakers
Nate Oberg, Staff ReporterMarch 8, 2024
Freshman+Ethan+Martin+runs+a+Trojan+fast+break+early+in+their+match+up+with+SWOCC.+Martin+had+eleven+points+as+a+part+of+the+teams+opening+round+win.
Benjamin Eyman
Freshman Ethan Martin runs a Trojan fast break early in their match up with SWOCC. Martin had eleven points as a part of the teams opening round win.

PASCO- The EvCC men’s basketball team began their trip to NWAC Tournament with a bang on Thursday, March 7th, upsetting Southwest Oregon 86-76 in the sweet sixteen. The Lakers, led by head coach Ryan Grandnetti were the 2nd seed out of the south region and finished an impressive 23-6 on the season before falling to the Trojans.

After a slow start, the Trojans, who are led by first year head coach Daniel Thompson, went on a 19-2 run in the first half while establishing the pace. Although, the final ten minutes of the frame were frustrating for Thompson’s bunch, gathering 15 fouls while allowing the Lakers to cling to a close game.

“We just needed to relax,” Thompson said. “They got some momentum, but even with how bad those last ten minutes went we were still winning so the message was just for everybody to collect themselves and go execute.”

Sophomore guard Derek Smith would help the Trojans take control in the 2nd half, finishing the game with a team-high 25 points on 8-12 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Story continues below advertisement
Sophomore guard Derrick Smith dribbles around one Lakers defender. Smith led all scorers with 25 points and was key in the Trojans victory. (Benjamin Eyman)

“After a long season with so many ups and downs it feels really good to get to this point,” Smith said.

After trading baskets for the first five minutes, the Trojans would push their lead to double digits for the final 11 minutes, never looking back enroute to their 2nd straight elite 8 appearance.

“I think we just fed off each other really well especially when we share the basketball. When everybody is scoring that is when we were at our best,” Smith said.

The Lakers were led by sophomore guard O’shen Cazimero, who had a game-high 26 points on 8-13 shooting. However, Grandnetti’s squad struggled all game with ball security with 20 turnovers.

The Trojan’s look to continue their postseason run on Friday, March 8th at 4pm against the Tacoma Titans who are coming off of their own dominant upset win over the higher seeded Treasure Valley 87-70. The Trojans lost to the Titans 87-79 earlier in the season in a game Thompson’s squad led by 10 at halftime. Thompson emphasized the importance of his team staying true to their identity in the rematch.

“We just can’t let this team dictate the pace, we have to play our own game.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Headlines
Switch-hitting catcher Nate Davis has appeared in seven of the teams first eight games.
Trojans Stumble at Home Versus Sasquatch
Campus awaits the candidate that comes out on top.
VP Search Narrows to Three Finalists
Annabell Elliot Tosses Pie at Flor and Jose Reyes
LSU Members Take Pies to the Face for Dough
Pride Center amenities are strewn about the room, just as they were left after the Sept. 13 vandalism.
Safety Concerns Linger for Pride Center after Repeat Vandalism
President Chemene Crawford and student speaker Vitalli Shvets at the grand opening on Sept. 28.
A New Chapter Begins Across Broadway
A lone figure looks into every camera lens photographing the police vehicle set ablaze by Margaret Channon.
The Clipper Remembers May 30, 2020
More in Recent Stories
“Asking a librarian their favorite book is like asking a painter what their favorite color is. Too many gorgeous hues to choose from, said Librarian for Cataloging and Acquisition, Heather Jean Uhl.
Dewey Really Know What the Library Has to Offer?
Lijiao Serven answering questions during New Year trivia.
EvCC Welcomes Year of the Dragon
Ole Borstad & Isaac Buse eating Vietnamese pho at the Feasts of Asia event.
Building Community in the Kitchen
Textbooks, 12-step program literature and coins that represent time spent in recovery.
Second Chances Through Recovery
Barry Keoghan as main character Oliver Quick plotting at a dinner party in Saltburn.
Saltburn: Visually Interesting, Shocking?
Eems engaged the audience with commanding stage presence.
Eems Throws Audience Through a Loop
More in Sports
Freshman third baseman Micah Coleman went 5-for-13 (.385) on the weekend with four walks and six RBIs.
Trojans Sweep Opening Weekend From Yaks
First year Trojan Head Coach Daniel Thompson instructs his players in practice. Thompson takes over from Mike Trautman after previously serving as his assistant coach.
A Fresh Start for Trojan Basketball
The EvCC Trojans Mens soccer team went 11-1-5 this season placing them third in the North Division.
Men's Soccer Completes One-Loss Season, Enters Postseason Third Seed in North
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.
Trojan Volleyball's Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets
The squad all celebrate after scoring a point in there match with Highline. Sophomores Deanna Gibb (Left), Camille Clark (Left Center), Katie Serles (Right Center), and Malia Shepherd (Right) all have been key players for the Trojans this season.
Trojan Volleyball Closing in on Postseason Berth
About the Contributors
Nate Oberg, Staff Reporter
What interests you about journalism? The aspect of being able to inform people regularly on various topics and issues in our everyday lives is extremely gratifying so I suppose that's what my initial interest in Journalism stemmed from. Where does the Clipper fit into your long-term goals? Exploring the opportunities Journalism provides and improving my quality of writing have been my broader goals this school year so being able to progress those goals on a real newspaper staff is very unique. What's on your bucket list?  I know its a very general, cliche answer but traveling and experiencing different cultural environments and seeing various parts of the world has always been something I wanted to prioritize. Sometimes I think we all, myself included get too comfortable with our daily routines so seeing and experiencing the cultural and climatic diversity around the world is an opportunity I want to take advantage of. What are you doing when you aren't at The Clipper? Probably sleeping. I am a big fan of several cat naps over the course of a day. Otherwise, I am a big time hiker and the PNW has a ton of great hiking spots. I try and play pick-up basketball a couple times a week. Later in the day, I typically watch a lot of sports on TV because I'm a sports junkie.
Benjamin Eyman, Staff Reporter
Why did you join the Clipper?  I joined the clipper staff to continue my development and cover amazing stories. I am excited to work with all of the amazing staff members as well as meet and tell the stories of great students, staff and community members. What do you do outside of the Clipper? Outside of working for the Clipper I can be found playing board games with my friends, working on my disc golf game or watching a good movie. What is a goal you have in journalism? Ever since I was in middle school I knew I wanted to be a journalist and cover sports, one day I would love to get to do play-by-play announcing of the Sonics return to Seattle.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *