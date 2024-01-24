The Create Space Needs Creators

Winter quarter can be a lonely place at EvCC. With most students turning to online classes to avoid the depressing weather, the campus can turn into a ghost town. Opportunities to utilize the technology needed for success may be hard to come by for some in-person students as well.

In response to these concerns, the Cascade Learning Resource Center (CLRC) launched a new site in its complex, one that is meant to be “the space that students can explore possibilities,” said E-Learning Instructional Technology Specialist Marla Tembreull.

The Create Space opened this past fall quarter in the CLRC, creating a place where students can use technology for both academic and personal projects. The space was originally intended for a technology lab, but Tembruell and Director of Educational Technology, Hannah Lovett, had different plans in mind.

“The original vision of the space was more computer lab-driven. We took that and experimented with it to have more ‘meeting of the minds’ for a hands-on type of experience meeting with technology and meeting with students,” said Tembruell.

Lovett said the Create Space team wanted to give students more reign over what they could use in the facility.

“We wanted a space for students to use technology they might not have access to as well as an opportunity for a more student-centered space.”

The team used that philosophy to stock the room, balancing educational technology with creative tools that students and staff can use for free. The space holds a row of computers stocked with art and engineering software used on campus, allowing students to access tools like the Adobe Suite and 3D model programs.

The room also offers tools for more personal endeavors, such as a button maker, a Cricut (a computer-controlled cutting machine designed for felt and paper) and VR setup. Create Space program assistant Judah Wheeler has noticed these are the most popular tools in the room. “People really like the Cricut primarily, as well as VR.”

The one key factor the room is missing? Attendance. Since it opened this fall quarter, foot traffic has been low, leading to long stretches without any check-ins or interest from students.

“I think the reason is that we are across the street from classes,” Wheeler said, adding that “most people coming over aren’t coming for the Create Space, they’re here for the library.”

The Create Space is a trek for many students who park in the school’s north lots, which may drive down interest in exploring due to bad weather or bothersome walking.

Another reason for the low attendance in the Create Space is marketing. Besides the room’s blurb on EvCC’s main website, there is little to be found online or around campus.

“People don’t have the knowledge about it,” said Create Space Program Assistant, Danik Demchuk.

Lovett said the lack of marketing is due to the space being new. “It was our first fall in the building so we were kinda settling and wanted to see the growth. This is our first own space so we wanted to figure that out.”

With the winter quarter cruising along, the team plans to expand its outreach through the advertisement of new events, set to take place as early as this month.

Hosting events for holidays like the Lunar New Year are in discussion, as are themed weeks centered around science and discovery. The staff hopes to add more life with paintings and seating to foster a comfortable environment for students to relax. Another key development for the space is collaborating with the Maker Studio to use their advanced tools. Tembreull hopes visitors can make their ideas a reality with the help of the Maker Studio.

Adaptation is the primary virtue that Lovett hopes people can discern from their work.

“We are focused on getting feedback and using that for direction. This space is definitely not finished.”

The Create Space team wants to cater to students and embrace user feedback.

“The goal will always be to get feedback from students and teachers to grow and change our offering based on what people want. It’s not our room, it’s really your room,” Tembruell explained.

For now, the space remains open with little notoriety, but over the next few quarters, Lovett believes this room will be a gathering space for classes, clubs and individuals alike.

“We want students to have a space for them where they can learn and grow and relax. We want people to come in and explore.”