The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper

Men’s Soccer Completes One-Loss Season, Enters Postseason Third Seed in North

Will play Portland CC in regional clash, undefeated Columbia Basin awaits winner.
Benjamin Eyman, Staff ReporterNovember 1, 2023
The+EvCC+Trojans+Mens+soccer+team+went+11-1-5+this+season+placing+them+third+in+the+North+Division.+
Jon Brennan
The EvCC Trojans Mens soccer team went 11-1-5 this season placing them third in the North Division.

With only one loss all season, the EvCC men’s soccer team enters the postseason as the third seed out of the north and hungry to prove themselves as a title contender.

The first test standing in their way is the second seed out of the South Division, the Portland Panthers.

“We played them to start the season, obviously a lot has changed since that match a few months ago, but we have seen them over 90 minutes,” said Trojan Head Coach Kieren Raney.

Freshman Cristiano Whitaker ready to receive a pass in the match with Skagit Valley. Whitaker leads the NWAC with 19 goals this season. (Jon Brennan)

Raney is in his third season at the helm of the Trojans and has guided the team to the playoffs in every season in charge. Last year the team finished third, losing in the semifinals to eventual champions Columbia Basin. Looking down the bracket, Columbia Basin sits as the next opponent in the way of the Trojans path to the championship.

Story continues below advertisement

“As soon as the whistle blows we’re not thinking about Saturday…But of course getting to play Columbia Basin again is on our minds,” said Raney.

Some of the standouts for the Trojans this season include Freshman midfielder Cristiano Whitaker and defender Dilon Spahia. Whitaker leads the NWAC in goals with 19 from the midfield and is tied for first in points at 41.

Sophomore Muhammad Darboe celebrates mid-game against Skagit Valley. Darboe has eleven goals and three assists in eleven matches this season. (Jon Brennan)

Another player who has stood out this season is Sophomore striker Muhammed Darboe. Darboe has scored eleven goals and three assists in only eleven matches played after sitting out the first half of the season.

The team believes that they have a good chance at winning the championship this season, given their performance in the regular season and how they played through a tough North Division.

“We are excited to prove we’re a big dog in this fight…if we play our game we can beat anyone.”

The match versus Portland CC kicks off, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. from Portland CC. It is also streamable from the NWAC website. The winner will take on Columbia Basin, Saturday, Nov. 4, from Pasco.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The team celebrates after winning a decisive fifth set 15-8 to take the match.
Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown
The team celebrates together after scoring a point in the second set of the match vs Whatcom. The Trojans won the match in four sets to improve to 4-4 in division.
Trojan Volleyball's Pink Swarm Stuffs Whatcom Orcas in Four Sets
The squad all celebrate after scoring a point in there match with Highline. Sophomores Deanna Gibb (Left), Camille Clark (Left Center), Katie Serles (Right Center), and Malia Shepherd (Right) all have been key players for the Trojans this season.
Trojan Volleyball Closing in on Postseason Berth
Sophomore Malia Shepherd serves during the second set of the Trojans match with Edmonds College. Shepherd leads the NWAC in kills and was named the NWAC offensive player of the week for Sept. 18th through 24th.
Trojan Volleyball Stumbles Early in North Division Play
Lul William feels that sportsmanship reflects how that athlete was raised; if an athlete plays dirty, its most likely because their parents encouraged it.
Lul William and the Electric Heart
Redshirt freshman forward Tucker Molina posts up a Red Devils defender. Molina finished with a team-high 15 rebounds.
Trojans Knock Off #1 Seed Lower Columbia, Advance to Final Four
About the Contributor
Benjamin Eyman, Staff Reporter
Why did you join the Clipper?  I joined the clipper staff to continue my development and cover amazing stories. I am excited to work with all of the amazing staff members as well as meet and tell the stories of great students, staff and community members. What do you do outside of the Clipper? Outside of working for the Clipper I can be found playing board games with my friends, working on my disc golf game or watching a good movie. What is a goal you have in journalism? Ever since I was in middle school I knew I wanted to be a journalist and cover sports, one day I would love to get to do play-by-play announcing of the Sonics return to Seattle.
The student news site of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington

The Clipper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Clipper Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *