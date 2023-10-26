Trojans Outlast Cardinals in North Division Showdown

The match went down to the wire, but Trojan volleyball would not be denied, toughing out an important victory over the Skagit Valley Cardinals 3-2. The Trojans were led by Malia Shepherd with 15 kills and Jolena Hoefer and Annika Jones with 13.

The hard-earned victory meant more than usual for the squad. With only two games remaining, every match matters with postseason seeding on the line.

“I’d like to say we’re just putting it behind us and playing, but we’re not, it’s totally on our minds,” said Head Coach Whitney Williams after the match.

In the season’s previous meeting, it was the Cardinals who got the best of the Trojans in straight sets, which was also one of four consecutive losses during a midseason slide. Williams’ bunch have battled through injuries through much of division play and bounced back, winning three of their last four.

“I feel like we’re on our way back up. It’s been a little bit of a dry spell for us but we have been working on building our confidence back up,” said Williams.

The Trojans lead the Cardinals in almost every statistical category, with four more digs, nine more blocks and totaling more points.

“It feels really good, the girls are super hyped and what’s really amazing too is everyone stepped up in their role,” said Williams.

The Trojans last two match ups include a chance at redemption against 5-17 Olympic on sophomore night, Friday, Oct. 27 at the Walt Price Center. The Rangers shocked the Trojans earlier this season with an upset victory in blowout fashion. Their final match will be a tough one on the road, taking on 23-4 Bellevue. The Bulldogs are one of two teams from the North Division already locked into the playoffs.